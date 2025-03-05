Elizabeth Romhild unveils her Odyssey

Renowned Bangkok based artist Elizabeth Romhild recently unveiled Elizabeth Romhild's Odyssey, a visually stunning art book that invites readers to embark on a journey through her life's work.

Spanning over 40 years, Elizabeth's artistic career has been shaped by her experiences across multiple cultures, particularly Thailand's, reflecting a rich tapestry of styles, emotions and inspirations, all on ample display in this new volume.

"This book is not just a retrospective -- it is a narrative of my life's journey, expressed through the universal language of art," says the Danish-Armenian artist. "Each piece tells a story of joy and sorrow, hope and despair, strength and vulnerability -- emotions that connect us all."

Designed as a captivating coffee-table book, Elizabeth Romhild's Odyssey offers an immersive visual experience, inviting readers to explore intricate details, symbolic elements and the evolution of her artistic expression.

Known for her large-scale oil paintings, bronze sculptures and lifestyle designs, her work has been exhibited and collected worldwide.

While influenced by her time living in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the US and Thailand, it is Thailand that has been central to her artistic journey. Nearly all of the works featured in the book were created here over the past 37 years.

"My hope is that this book will inspire, challenge, and resonate with art lovers, collectors, and anyone seeking a deeper connection through art," Romhild adds. "May it leave an indelible mark on your heart, as creating it has left on mine."