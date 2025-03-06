Amateur and professional designers invited to compete

The Association of Siamese Architects under the Royal Patronage invites amateur and professional designers to enter a special design competition to vie for cash prizes worth nearly 300,000 baht in total.

This is an opportunity for contestants to interpret the theme "Future Nostalgia In Architecture", exploring innovative designs that link the past whether through social, cultural, natural or environmental influences to the present and future using modern knowledge, tools and technology.

The competition has no restrictions on location or scale and uses Thailand as a case study to create a new approach to architectural design that reflects on the past through the present, leading to future innovations.

The theme refers to an approach that draws inspiration from past architectural forms while integrating modern innovation and technology. It is not only about aesthetics but also about meaningful connections to culture, society, and the natural world in both present and future contexts.

The competition has two categories -- students and the general public including architects, urban planners, designers, artists and analysts -- of any ages, genders and nationalities.

They are required to develop a concept based on a specific location of their choice, which will serve as the contextual foundation for their design. Entries may cover architecture, urban planning, interior design, or landscape architecture.

After defining the project's context, they must present their concept through images, analysis, section drawings, plans, 3D models, or visual perspectives in any format that effectively communicates their design's response to theme within current and future environments, using Thailand as a case study.

Submissions can be made individually or as a team. The first, second and third prize winner of the general public category will receive 100,000, 50,000 and 30,000 baht, respectively; while the first, second and third prize winner of the student category will be granted 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 baht, respectively.