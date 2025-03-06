Bangkok hosts inaugural FIBA competition

The International Basketball Federation (Fiba) will launch its newest competition, "Fiba 3x3 Sponsor | Red Bull Champions Cup", in front of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from 4pm to 10pm on March 14-16.

The inaugural Champions Cup will feature the world's top 16 men's and women's 3x3 basketball teams, including continental cup winners (Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa), the highest-ranked teams in the Fiba 3x3 basketball rankings, Paris Olympic gold medallists and the host nation team.

The men's teams include Serbia, US, France, Netherlands, Austria, Australia, Thailand and Madagascar; while the women's teams include China, France, Spain, Germany, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Madagascar. They will be competing in a fast-paced, half-court format that has gained popularity worldwide.

The winners of the men's and women's competitions will qualify for the next Champions Cup in 2026 and also the World Cup 2026. The successful men's national federation will also be rewarded with two World Tour spots this year, while the women's equivalent will get wildcards for a guest team in five Fiba 3x3 Women's Series 2025 stops.

The much-anticipated 3x3 season is a new opportunity to grow the game of 3x3 basketball globally, offering fans an electrifying format and athletes a new stage to shine.

Thailand will host the first five editions of the competition, providing an opportunity to inspire a new generation of 3x3 fans throughout the Kingdom.