Heat Seekers Unite At Bangkoks Ultimate Chilli Showdown

The city's most daring culinary adventure returns this April as Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok hosts its third annual "Chilli Fest" on Saturday, April 5, 2025. This fiery food celebration promises to push spice boundaries with an impressive roster of acclaimed chefs, a thrilling chilli-eating competition, and entertainment guaranteed to make you sweat.

Set within the hotel's verdant Urban Oasis, this year's festival has expanded to showcase fiery cuisines spanning multiple continents, from Myanmar and India to New Orleans, South Korea, Spain, the Middle East, China, Sri Lanka, and naturally, Thailand.

Culinary Firepower

The festival's third edition features an exceptional lineup of 14 restaurants and chefs serving delectable spicy creations in a bustling marketplace atmosphere, with dishes starting at just 80 baht.

Chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn of ZAABNIRAN returns for his third consecutive appearance, bringing his crowd favorite Tom Yum Noodles featuring a powerful blend of three Thai chillis: Kariang, Jinda, and Bird's Eye. The culinary mastermind behind one-MICHELIN-starred Le Du and Nusara (ranked #6 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024) continues to demonstrate why he's considered among Thailand's most innovative chefs.

Another MICHELIN-starred participant, 80/20, brings head chef Thav Phouthavong's creative twist on Burmese-inspired cuisine with Red Curry and Pig Cheeks & Trotter Larb Nuggets. The restaurant, named for its ratio of local ingredients to creative inspiration, previously earned recognition as one of Time Magazine's 100 World's Greatest Places.

DELIA makes a significant impact at this year's festival with chef duo Gabi & Diego serving up two dishes steeped in culinary wisdom and traditions passed down from their beloved "Abuelitas" (grandmothers). Guests can look forward to their piquant Scallop Aguachile and finger-licking good Taco de Pastor Con Queso, bringing authentic Latin American heat to Bangkok's spice enthusiasts.

RANGOON TEA HOUSE BANGKOK takes center stage with Chef Honey Rae Zenang delighting diners with her passion for elevating Burmese cuisine on the world stage. Chilli-festers can sample her zingy Burmese creations such as Spicy Tea Leaf Salad, Four Fish Mohinga, and Rakhine Rice Salad—each dish showcasing the unique heat profile and complex flavors that make Burmese cuisine a standout at this year's event.

Hong Kong's acclaimed Chef Vicky Cheng makes his Chilli Fest debut, showcasing dishes from his first international venture in Bangkok, K by Vicky Cheng. Festival-goers can sample his flavor-packed Mala Chicken Noodle and Sichuan Chilli Pork, bringing authentic Chinese heat to the event.

For coastal Indian flavors, Chef Hari Nayak of JHOL presents Piri Piri Mushroom, Berhampur Fried Chicken with house-made hot sauce, and Tangra Chilli Crab. The world-class chef and author's creations promise to deliver the complex, layered heat that Indian cuisine is famous for.

BAR.YARD brings rooftop dining excellence to ground level with Executive Chef Lamberto Valdez Lara celebrating backyard barbecue flavors with thoughtfully crafted spicy creations. Attendees can indulge in his Applewood charcoal-smoked Crispy Oysters Taco, Crispy Pork Porchetta bowl served on creamy, cheesy mashed potatoes, and smashed avocado Lobster Flautas—each dish demonstrating the chef's signature blend of technique and bold flavors.

The international culinary journey continues with Mediterranean flavors from SABABA and MITSOS, New Orleans Creole and Cajun dishes from TINA'S, Spanish tapas from SABIO, Korean specialties from ANJU, and Sri Lankan crab innovations from MINISTRY OF CRAB BANGKOK.

Local favorites aren't overlooked, with PHED PHED ("spicy spicy" in Thai) serving Som Tum variations and their new Gaeng Om Moo Sausage. The restaurant's cult following proves Bangkokians' enduring love affair with authentic Thai heat.

Beyond the Flame

What's spicy food without perfect pairings? Beverage partners ensure guests can cool down between bites with craft beers from Beervana, cocktails featuring Peddlers Gin and Aperol, and refreshing options from Corona and Guinness. For more sophisticated palates, Maison Perrier and Drappier Champagne offer elegant counterpoints to the spicy fare.

The festival's heart-stopping highlight returns with its famous chilli-eating competition. Contestants will face progressively hotter peppers reaching an eye-watering 2,200,000 Scoville heat units. The last person standing takes home 10,000 baht, while second and third place winners receive a one-night hotel stay and 4,000 baht dining credit, respectively.

Between bites, guests can shop for exclusive hot sauces from That Daeng, Firepower, Mae Kay and Siamaya Chocolate, get chilli tattoos from California Ink Bangkok, and enjoy fire shows and performances by DJs and live bands throughout the seven-hour event.

Spice for a Cause

True to Kimpton's community-focused ethos, a portion of Chilli Fest proceeds will benefit Scholars of Sustenance Thailand (SOS Thailand), a food rescue foundation that collects surplus food from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets to redistribute to underserved communities and charities.

Tickets are priced at 300 baht including one complimentary drink, with limited early bird tickets available for 200 baht via Megatix. For spice enthusiasts, culinary adventurers, or anyone seeking a uniquely Bangkok experience, this festival promises to be the hottest ticket in town.

Chilli Fest 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Urban Oasis, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Entry: THB 300 (includes one complimentary drink)

Early bird: THB 200 (limited availability)

Tickets: Available via Megatix

Information: https://www.kimptonmaalaibangkok.com/chilli-fest/ or call +66 2 056 9999