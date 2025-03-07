Time-energy fundamentals

Since 2004, Greubel Forsey has disrupted haute horlogerie with its Fundamental Inventions.

Its 10th invention -- the Nano Foudroyante -- is the most technologically disruptive, not only for the independent brand but also for the mechanical watchmaking universe.

The world's first perpetual Nano Foudroyante is combined with Greubel Forsey's first flying tourbillon and flyback chronograph in a hand-wound timepiece.

Unveiled last year, the Nano Foudroyante EWT marks the 20th anniversary of the atelier founded by Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

The first three years saw their "Art of Invention" delivering the Double Tourbillon 30°, Quadruple Tourbillon and Tourbillon 24 Secondes.

Notably, the first invention beats at the heart of several models including the Double Tourbillon 30° Edition Historique, which won the Aigiuille d'Or Grand Prix at the GPHG 2010.

Likewise, the Tourbillon 24 Secondes Vision equipped with its third groundbreaking invention received the top prize at the GPHG 2015.

The Nano Foudroyante is integrated into the flying tourbillon.

In the following year, Greubel Forsey patented the Mechanical Nano developed at its Experimental Watch Technology (EWT) laboratory. Established in 2005, the lab is a pioneer of nanomechanics for watchmaking, opening up new possibilities beyond miniaturisation of components.

To demonstrate the feasibility of nanomechanics, Greubel Forsey reinvented the foudroyante, which indicates fractions of a second. Its hand completes one revolution per second on a subdial, divided into segments according to the movement's frequency.

In its Nano Foudroyante, each oscillation of the 3Hz balance wheel produces two beats, totalling six beats per second. The complication is displayed on a dial divided into six segments and with a red hand.

The traditional mechanism consumes 30 microjoules whereas the Nano Foudroyante operates with only 16 nanojoules per jump, reducing energy consumption by a factor of 1,800.

In addition, the EWT lab rethought the design and construction. The entire gear train, conventionally required to divide the second, can be eliminated as the information is sourced directly, distributing and managing the energy from the movement through a minimal number of low-inertia wheels.

The caseback with engravings to mark the 20th anniversary.

The Nano Foudroyante is integrated into the flying tourbillon positioned between 4 and 7 o'clock of the commemorative timepiece. While the tourbillon rotates constantly, the foudroyante dial remains upright for optimal readability, thanks to an additional innovation.

The dial also features a small seconds and a chronograph minutes counter.

The revolutionary energy management through nanomechanics also allows for a drastic reduction in the number of parts and overall dimensions.

Accordingly, the movement measures no more than 31mm in diameter.

Limited to 11 pieces, the Nano Foudroyante EWT is Greubel Forsey's smallest model, presented in a white gold case with a diameter of 37.9mm, while the bezel and caseback are crafted from tantalum with a grey-blue sheen.

The 10th Fundamental Invention is powered by a manually-wound movement with exceptional finishing and a column wheel featuring a 3D monobloc geometry, revealed by the transparent caseback.

Engravings include "Nano Foudroyante" and "Greubel Forsey" on a hand-hammered background as well as "2004-2024" and "20th Anniversary" to mark the milestone.

Reinventing the foudroyante with a new design.