Life
Social & Lifestyle

Forum to discuss the anatomy of design

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 7 Mar 2025 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Tatat Bunnag

Architect Council of Thailand
Architect Council of Thailand

On March 16, the Architect Council of Thailand cordially invites design enthusiasts and professionals to immerse themselves in an enlightening discourse at the upcoming ACT TALK Series 004.

Running under the theme "DESIGN IS ALL AROUND - What, Which, Is All Design", this captivating session promises to unravel the intricate relationship between design and our daily lives, spanning from functional objects to the very fabric of our cities.

Scheduled at the Architect Council of Thailand's 3rd floor meeting room, from noon to 4pm, this event aims to showcase the impact of design across diverse disciplines. Participants will delve into the art and science of design through insightful presentations by esteemed experts.

The line-up features Chatchanin Sung, executive director and landscape studio director of community and environmental architects Arsom Silp. Recognised for her work on the transformative Benjakitti Forest Park, Chatchanin will share invaluable insights into landscape architecture's role in urban environments.

Following her, Kijtanes Kajornrattanadech, co-founder of TasteSpace and a distinguished designer in restaurant and cafe aesthetics, will offer a glimpse into his innovative approach within the dynamic Food & Beverage industry.

Rounding out the panel is Doonyapol Sichan, managing director of PDM Brand, renowned for revolutionising traditional Thai mats into contemporary design marvels that resonate strongly in the digital marketplace. Each speaker brings a unique perspective, enriching the discourse on design's multifaceted impact.

The event will be hosted by a seasoned landscape architect from Lana Design Studio, ensuring a seamless flow of ideas and experiences throughout the sessions.

Participants can anticipate not only gaining insights of the principles of design but also exploring how these principles manifest in real-world applications, from enhancing living spaces to influencing societal dynamics. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with thought leaders and fellow enthusiasts in celebrating the omnipresence and transformative power of design.

ACT TALK Series 004 will be held on March 16, at the 3rd floor meeting room of the Architect Council of Thailand, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. For more information and registration, visit eventpop.me/e/76522 or call 064-973-3954.

