Guru's Weekly Buzz: March 7-13

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Aichi prefecture / Tsu Japanese Restaurant / Until April 20

JW Marriott Bangkok presents "A Taste Of Aichi", a limited-time culinary showcase at Tsu Japanese Restaurant until April 20. Japanese head chef Atsushi Yoshida has curated a menu that highlights the region’s rich culinary heritage with premium ingredients imported from Japan. Diners can savour specialties such as Kurobuta pork miso katsu, featuring Hatcho miso sauce — a signature of Nagoya cuisine – or Hitsumabushi, an honoured dish of glazed eel over rice, meant to be enjoyed in three ways. Other highlights include the signature “Mikawa” Wagyu striploin steak and Miso nikomi udon.

Crab fest / Goji Kitchen + Bar / March 14-23

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a 10-day “Crab Festival” from March 14-23. Every Monday throughout March, diners can indulge in “Monday Madness” — five special editions of the international dinner buffet. From March 14-23, savour the sweetness of fresh crab with 11 different types from Norway, Chile, USA and Thailand. Crabs on offer will be Red snow crab from Japan, Brown crab and Red king crab from Norway, Alaskan king crab and Chilean king crab. These will be available alongside several sublime species of locally-sourced crab from Thailand: Mud crab, Blue swimming crab, Three-spot crab, Thai spanner crab, Soft shell crab and Freshwater crab.

Riverside dining / Praya Palazzo x GranMonte / March 15

Praya Palazzo on the Chao Phraya River has partnered with GranMonte for a "Wine Pairing Dinner" on March 15, offering a refined culinary journey featuring expertly paired Thai wines and gourmet creations. The experience continues with "4 Sips & Bites", inviting diners to explore the artistry of Thai winemaking through curated pairings available throughout the year. A five-course menu, paired with GranMonte’s Thai wines, will highlight Deep-fried prawns wrapped with Phuket vermicelli in passion fruit sauce, paired with GranMonte Sparkling Rosé and a Grilled beef tenderloin with nam jim jaew sauce, complemented by the Heritage Syrah Viognier Red.

Profound healing / Shangri-La Bangkok / Until March 23

Chi, The Spa at the Shangri-La Bangkok will host energy healer master Franz Polanen Darmasada, who will conduct energy healing and meridian therapy sessions that help release deep-seated tension, alleviate chronic pain and restore balance. A 90-minute treatment is available until March 23.

Spring auction / Phillips’ Auction House / March 11-12

Phillips is holding an exhibition from March 11-12 at Park Hyatt Bangkok featuring highlights from its upcoming auctions of Jewels and Watches in Hong Kong. This auction preview features a selection of jewels from The Hong Kong Jewels Auction, led by an exquisite array of rare coloured gemstones and dazzling coloured diamonds. Also on view are exceptional timepieces from Phillips Watches Online. This event offers an opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to appreciate the beauty and rarity of these treasures. The Hong Kong Jewels Auction will take place on March 27. Phillips will also host Hong Kong Jewels: Online Auction in tandem with the live auction, which will be open for bidding from March 21 to April 1.

Summer cinema / Devasom Khao Lak / March 8

Devasom Khao Lak resort is launching a new summer outdoor cinema series on March 8. The screening is also open to outside guests and entry is free. The first movie to kickstart the series is the 2017 documentary: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, which was filmed over a five-year span and directed by Stephen Nomura Schible. The documentary chronicles the life and career of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and covers his experiences surviving cancer, his environmental activism following the Fukushima disaster, and his musical inspirations, including his interest in ambient sounds and film scoring.

Live murals restoration / Dusit Thani Bangkok / March 8-16

Since reopening the doors last year, the Dusit Thani Bangkok's two iconic 10-tonne columns, adorned with mesmerising murals created in 1970 by artist Paiboon Suwannakudt, also known as Tan Kudt, has been its pride and joy. To mark the centennial birthday of the Thai artist, the hotel will host the "Murals Restoration — A Live Art Exhibition" from March 8-16. Guests will have the rare opportunity to witness the restoration of these historic murals, led by the artist’s heirs, artist Phaptawan and artist Kapkaew, in the hotel’s Grand Lobby. To complement the immersive experience, a special Thai Afternoon Tea, inspired by traditional Thai food culture and the artist’s life and passion will be available until May 31.

St. Patrick’s Day / Beer Republic / March 13-17

Join Beer Republic at the Holiday Inn Bangkok in celebrating the Festival of St. Patrick with a bounty of drink and dining bursting with authentic Irish cheer. From March 13-17, going green means enjoying bites and beverages inspired by the Emerald Isle. Feast on a special menu with Irish staples like Shepherd’s pie, Colcannon croquettes and even the Irish spice bag. More playful choices include Beef and Guinness Irish spring rolls and Pulled pork burgers served with green buns. Essential to the celebration will be drink creations like the Irish’s Jameson cocktail and Irish drink tea mocktail.

White party / Nikki Beach Koh Samui / March 14

Nikki Beach Hospitality Group has announced the return of its iconic White Party at Nikki Beach Koh Samui. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lipa Noi Beach, this year’s edition, inspired by Ivory Blooms, will take place on March 14. Guests will experience a night of pure magic, as Mademoiselle Sabah, Nikki Beach’s global music ambassador, headlines the night with a live DJ set filled with electrifying rhythms and dynamic energy. The atmosphere will be further elevated by Perfunction Entertainment, a world-class troupe renowned for its spellbinding performances, featuring avant-garde dancers and immersive acts.

St. Patrick’s Day / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / March 14-17

Get ready to eat, drink and dance like the Irish at Craft and Bar.Yard with "Khun Patrick’s Day". From March 14-17 March, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day bash, packed with hearty Irish eats, endless Guinness and live music. The menu includes Guinness-glazed meatballs, Corned beef hash skillet, Irish Guinness beef stew, Beer-battered fish and chips, and Guinness on tap and green beer. The PorterBhoys, a high-energy Irish band, will be rocking the stage on March 14 March. On March 17, take the party to the rooftop at Bar.Yard, where Irish flavours like the Guinness-braised short ribs and Irish Seafood Chowder Pot will be served.

Anora again / SF Cinema

Sean Baker's “Anora”has won big at the 97th Academy Awards, sweeping up five major categories in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. To commemorate its acclaim, the romance/comedy flick about a sex worker, who marries the son of a Russian oligarch returns to only two selected SF Cinema namely SF World Cinema at CentralWorld and SFX Cinema at Maya Lifestyle Shopping Center in Chiang Mai.

For Lillies and Blinks / Alter Ego Worldwide Pop-up / Until March 16

Lillies and Blinks should definitely head to The Storeys at One Bangkok to show their support to the one-and-only Princess of Thai Soft Power (yep, we gave her that title) Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal at a pop-up store commemorating the launch of his first solo album "Alter Ego". "Alter Ego Worldwide Pop-up" runs until March 16. Immerse yourself in the new album through several visually striking zones, meet Lisa's five alter egos and shop exclusive merch. Only 50 lucky fans will get to have a meet-and-greet with her. This pop-up event also takes place in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Seoul.

Art in mall / Shiny Airy Freely / Until March 31

“Shiny Airy Freely” is a solo exhibition by artist Dong Pongsatat, who presents landscape Impressionist paintings that capture the interplay between light and colours and the emotional essence of a place. The works in this exhibition stem from his annual trip to his hometown in Soeng Sang, Nakhon Ratchasima over five consecutive years. Employing the En Plein Air (in the open air) technique, he paints directly from nature, immersing himself in the light, colours and atmosphere of each location before interpreting them through his own artistic lens. More than 30 pieces of his oil paintings are on display at the Fashion Gallery, 1st floor, Siam Paragon.

Looking inward / La Lanta Fine Art / Until April 5

“Dialogues With Indigo-Blue” is a solo exhibition by Knakorn Kachacheewa, who withdraws from the world to delve into the depths of the self. Gravitating towards hues of indigo and blue, he finds a camaraderie with silence and loneliness in a series of paintings and sculptures. Should viewers linger in the presence of Kachacheewa’s artworks, the initial impression of loneliness gives way to an inner calm, anchored in a heightened awareness of our fleeting mortality. Grounded by visual motifs drawn from nature, his artworks act as guides to existential contemplation that can provide a measure of healing and peace.

Grand reopening / HOP

After relocating, HOP (Hub of Photography) has unveiled new spaces namely HOP Photo Gallery where you can find various types of photography on display and HOP Club, which is said to be the biggest photobook library in Thailand. To commemorate HOP's new chapter, "Merely Encountering The Evident" exhibition will be held until April 27. It features the work of three up-and-coming photographers Kanokwan Sutthang, Butsapasila Wanjing and Sutiphong Sudsang who ask us to go beyond the act of seeing through photos, installation and mixed media. Explore the interplay between the reality before us and the layers of feelings behind photography. HOP Photo Gallery is on the second floor of MMAD MunMun Art Destination in Srinakarin.

EAT

Beat the heat / The Siam Tea Room / Until May 31

The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating the start of summer with a “Khao Chae” promotion. Until the end of May, diners can experience the fresh and fragrant flavours of chilled rice with classic condiments beginning with Snowy santol shaved ice with dried pork and bitter orange. This is followed by the Chilled jasmine rice with Deep-fried marinated shrimp paste ball, Deep-fried stuffed pepper with minced pork and shrimp, Fried stuffed shallot with fish, Sweet shredded pork, Sweet shredded beef, Sweet shredded fish, Deep-fried marinated minced pork with salted tiger fish, Deep-fried butterfly pea stuffed with pork and shrimp, Stir-fried sweet pickled turnip, Deep-fried salted egg and fresh mixed vegetables.

T-bone / The Crystal Grill House / Until April 30

The Crystal Grill House on the Chao Phraya River is offering chargrilled wagyu T-bone from Australia’s Margaret River, which has a high marbling score of eight to nine. Derived from Japanese black Wagyu cattle and sustainably reared in grasslands of western Australia, these T-bones represent one of the world's finest steaks. Until April 30, diners can discover Wagyu T-bones.

Spanish flavours / Uno Mas

Experience the true taste of Spain at Uno Mas, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with a newly-revamped weekend lunch buffet led by new chef de cuisine Borja Terry Borrego. Known for his innovative take on authentic Mediterranean flavours, chef Borrego’s menu brings together traditional Spanish dishes with a modern twist. The new buffet menu begins with a selection of vibrant cold starters such as Seafood salad, Octopus salad and Crab tartare. Enjoy the fresh, flavourful Tuna tartare and Salmon belly, and indulge in Smoked salmon mille-feuille. The main course features a variety of Spanish classics, as does desserts.

Express lunch / Otto Italian Restaurant

Otto Italian Restaurant at Muu Bangkok Hotel is offering an Otto Express Lunch, served Monday to Friday. Indulge in a selection of Italian favourites, including an antipasti bar buffet. Choose from one of the main courses, such as Ragu Bolognese, Pomodoro, Pollo alla Milanese, Spigola, Salsiccia grigliata, Frutti di mare or Vongole.

Seasonal menu / Red Sky

Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has unveiled a limited-time "Morel Mushroom Menu" by chef de cuisine Luca Russo. Diners can indulge in a selection of exceptional dishes, each highlighting the deep, earthy richness of morel mushrooms. Pan-seared foie gras with morels and madeira sauce, Scallops with Parmesan, crunchy ham and morel mushroom sauce, Risotto with aged Parmesan, morels and garlic sauce and Pan-seared turbot with topinambur (Jerusalem artichoke), Champagne and morel mushrooms.

STAY

New super yacht / The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Deck 9, the key agent for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in Thailand, recently launched the Luminara, its third and newest super yacht in the Asia-Pacific region. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection combines yachting lifestyle with an unparalleled experience at sea. The latest addition to its fleet, Luminara, will begin its maiden season in the Mediterranean before launching the company’s first-ever Asia-Pacific voyages in late 2025, followed by its inaugural itineraries in Alaska in the summer of 2026. Luminara will sail across the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting the rich cultural and natural beauty of coveted destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Hà Long Bay, Puerto Princesa, Bangkok and more. The Luminara sets sail in July.

STUFF

Vacation wardrobe / H&M

Evoking the sun-drenched glamour and glitz of a luxury resort vacation, H&M presents a new womenswear collection inspired by The White Lotus. The collection was made in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, the costume designer of The White Lotus, along with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Replete with vivid colour, dynamic prints and high-octane silhouettes, the 25-piece resort-themed capsule collection imagines an aspirational vacation wardrobe that draws from the carefully curated wardrobes of this season’s characters. The array of eye-catching ensembles is designed to be layered and adapted for languid poolside days and memory-making nights. The collection is available at H&M Siam Paragon, Centralworld and Central Phuket.

New watches / Orient Star

Orient Star has launched four new Standard models with earthy colour dials from the Contemporary Collection. The richly nuanced colours add charm to this model characterised by its power reserve display and modern style. The new Standard models come in new dial colours that are unlike previous releases and celebrate the subdued charm of earthy colours. The four colours are green expressing leaves on a tree, copper evoking desert sand, ice blue reminiscent of crystal-clear water, and grey like the inorganic simplicity of rocks. All models are equipped with automatic in-house calibre F6N43 providing stable high accuracy of +25 seconds to –15 seconds per day and a 50-hour power reserve, making them highly practical watches.