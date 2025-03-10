Celebrating inspirational women with Hershey

Hershey Thailand has launched the "She Inspires" campaign for International Women's Day 2025, featuring special limited-edition Hershey's Bars designed with Thai language elements to spotlight inspirational women in the lives of consumers.

The limited-edition bars pay tribute to the many inspiring Thai women around us with special packaging in four unique designs. Each design features a combination of empowering attributes, making these bars the perfect gift for the women who inspire us, be it our mothers, daughters, sisters, colleagues, soulmate, partner, friends or female mentors.

The "She Inspires" campaign serves as a sweet reminder that extraordinary women aren't confined to well-known figures, celebrities or icons -- there are women in our lives who continue to empower us through their selfless acts of love and kindness.

"There are many women in our lives making remarkable contributions and each of their actions, big or small, makes a difference. The inspiration we need has always been right next to us and we are proud to honour the Sheroes near and dear to us," said Kamy Devaguptapu, marketing director, Hershey India and APAC.

"The iconic Hershey's packaging celebrates women who are part of our everyday lives and inspire us in more ways than one and I hope through this initiative, we can inspire our consumers to celebrate their Sheroes and contribute to their moments of goodness. This is an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary women in our lives. We are excited to see consumers discover our unique bars on store shelves and pick up a handful to share with women who inspire them. Handing someone a 'She Inspires' bar is such a small gesture, but the meaning is immeasurable."

As part of the "She Inspires" campaign, Hershey Thailand is leveraging technology to celebrate inspirational women in Thailand. Everyone is invited to spotlight their Sheroes through the dedicated and interactive microsite celebratehershe.com. Each limited-edition Hershey's bar includes a QR code that leads to this interactive platform, where users can nominate and appreciate their Sheroes.

Utilising an AI-powered tool, consumers can then create personalised appreciation cards in just a few easy steps. Consumers need to upload a photo of their Shero and click on unique qualities to generate a card and customised poem that matches the personality of their Shero.