Interactive quiz discovers Thais less happy than expected

Mazda has launched an interactive quiz to better understand happiness as research shows that almost 70% of Thais are less happy than expected.

In the five-minute game, individuals are presented a hypothetical daily situation. After finishing work, you are stuck in a traffic jam and begin to think about life. A series of questions encourages you to reflect on what happiness is on a personal level.

You can navigate the game by thinking, clicking and writing down short answers. Upon completion, you will receive a happiness assessment card as a souvenir.

Conducted by Mazda and MasterPeace, the study found that 66.77% of 656 respondents are less happy than expected. Gen X has the highest happiness score at 46.76%; followed by baby boomers at 45.23%; Gen Y at 43.07%; and Gen Z at 40.41%. On average, the level of happiness of each generation is moderate. Gen Y and Gen Z's low scores can be attributed to external factors, such as society, the economy and politics.

Each generation believes they can create their own happiness and it can vary. Gen Z are happy when they can accept themselves, while for Gen Y, work-life balance makes them happy. Gen X finds joy when they can manage life, work and finances. Meanwhile, baby boomers feel at peace when they can let go of worries. Still, each generation finds common joy in spending quality time with family, following dreams and recognising self-worth.

According to the study, people who believe they can master happiness are likely to experience it because they are more likely to take action, appreciate their value and see opportunities in any situation. Even though most Thais are less happy than expected, 44.36% of respondents are optimistic that they are masters of their own happiness.