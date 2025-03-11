Live gem resurfaces

Cameroonian musician, composer and songwriter Manu Dibango passed away in 2020 at the age of 86. His career and life were extraordinary. He was one of the most celebrated African musicians alongside Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Fela Kuti, Frnaco and Youssou N'Dour. He was known as the most sampled of all African musicians.

Dibango emerged in the 1970s with hit single Soul Makossa in 1972, but he had already been performing for more than a decade -- notably with Joseph Kabesele's Africa Jazz during which time he performed on the pan-Africa hit Independence Cha Cha Cha and ran a nightclub in Kinshasa. Interested readers might find his autobiography Three Kilos Of Coffee interesting reading.

By 1982, Dibango had created his trademark sound, a mix of African traditional rhythms (from his native Cameroon), with jazz and funk. He had a powerful eight-piece and in the same year he performed at Theatre La Criee in Marseille as part of a sold-out tour organised by French producer Martin Messonier, who brought together US jazz trumpeter Don Cherry and Dibango. The concert was recorded but never released. Now the live performance has been released -- Dibango 82 (WeWantSounds) -- and it is a superb, rocking celebration of his band at their peak.

African music specialist Graeme Ewens said in the liner notes that "Manu's African sound is a strong rhythmic and melodic unit. Super-polyrhythms, jazz-funky bass and keyboards. Congolese guitars provide a physically moving accompaniment to his own horn playing". The band features Congolese guitarist Jerry Malekani and compatriot drummer Brice Wassy (one of the most in-demand drummers in Paris at that time), who lay down a huge fat sound. Dibango has always had a jazzy root to his music and he complements this with popular and traditional rhythms.

Outstanding tracks include the opening Cameroonian traditional song Migibawe and two Dibango classics, African Boogie, with its riverine guitar riffs, and the hugely popular Waka Juju -- both are extended live versions. This is a seminal album from an important and influential musician (he told me that he was proud that Michael Jackson had borrowed rhythms from Soul Makossa for his Wanna Be Startin' Something -- eventually they settled out of court).

John Clewley

In addition to the reissued live album and albums like Waka Juju and Soul Makossa, interested readers might like to check out several excellent compilations, such as The Rough Guide To Manu Dibango and African Soul – The Very Best Of Manu Dibango.

Elsewhere, classical guitarist and producer Hucky Eichelmann produced and recorded two high-fidelity molam albums in 2008 under the title Masters of I-Sarn. The albums were created to honour the life and work of molam bandleader Saman Hongsa.

The line-up of lam luminaries featured many National Artists and included Por Chalad Noi Song Serm, Mukda Songsern, Banyen Rakkaen, Sombat Simlar (khaen), Noppadon Duangporn (phin and voice), Thongsai Thapthanon (phin) and many more. The albums were released on Hucky's AMI Records label. They are well worth checking out and are available on amithailand.com.

For those who haven't heard the albums, you can now enjoy this wonderful music on YouTube. The musicians performed live at Rajabhat Unversity in Ubon Ratchathani in 2008. Some of these artists like Noppadon and Thongsai are no longer with us, so the concert is a fitting tribute not just to Saman but also to Noppadon and Thongsai. Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=N7iSVkyTWjQ.

Finally, World Beat acknowledges the passing of soul singer Roberta Flack (Killing Me Softly With His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face) whose sultry voice was part of the soundtrack to romance in the 1970s. She was 88. Flack was a classically trained pianist whose career involved shaping her distinctive style from jazz, soul, classical, rock and Latin roots.