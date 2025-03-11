Lady Butcher presents Women's Day feast

In honour of International Women's Day, The District Grill Room & Bar at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit presents an exclusive five-course dining experience with Lady Butcher, Thailand's celebrated beef specialist, on March 21 at 6.30pm.

Recognised for her expertise in dry-ageing beef and redefining the Thai steakhouse scene, Lady Butcher -- or chef Nattida Noo-In -- has earned a reputation for combining traditional butchery techniques with bold, local flavours.

Based in Nonthaburi, she meticulously sources, ages and curates premium cuts, bringing out the depth of flavour in each bite. Her passion for Thai culinary heritage and precision in handling meats have made her a standout figure in the country's gastronomic landscape.

The culinary collaboration will bring together her distinctive expertise and The District's signature fire-grilled techniques, resulting in a masterfully curated menu that pays homage to Thailand's rich culinary traditions while embracing global influences.

Guests will embark on a gastronomic journey featuring a smoked river prawn amuse-bouche, delicately cured Isan-style beef carpaccio, grilled wild-caught sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, served with black sticky rice risotto, dry-aged Wagyu sirloin from Australia, and strawberry yoghurt gelato.

Each course is designed to be savoured on its own or complemented by expertly selected wine pairings, available as part of the dining package.

The fee is 2,900 baht per person for the food-only menu and 3,900 baht with wine pairing. Seats are limited.