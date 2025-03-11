New feasts for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.

Soma Bangkok

Possibly the best Thai opening of 2024, has been Soma Bangkok.

Described as a “modern thai social kitchen”, the restaurant’s culinary concept is under chefs Chalee Kader and Weerawat “Num” Triyasenawat. Bringing their vision to life, along with his own is head chef Pak Yamoo.

The name is derived from the Thai word “som”, a poetic reference to the moon’s celestial beauty. The menu is samrub-style or family-style sharing servings. “Though if a single diner came in and wanted us to create a set for me, we are most happy to do so,” says chef Chalee. A series of small plates merge with larger plates, while the entire meal centres around, in true Thai fashion, rice.

It is structured to celebrate a diversity of flavours and textures, from delicate bites and vibrant salads to robust curries, sizzling stir-fries, expertly grilled meats, fresh seafood and indulgent desserts. “Signatures would probably be the small bites, though some dishes are from me, or from Num and there are also a few from Pak,” explains chef Chalee.

Highlights include Crispy rice noodles draped in caramelised passion fruit sauce, served atop a betel leaf for a perfect balance of crunch and tangy sweetness. Moving into heartier fare, the Massaman beef shank is a true standout and comes from chef Num. Slow-braised Australian Angus beef is infused with layers of aromatic spices, accompanied by roasted sweet potato and a subtle touch of rose water ajaad that introduces a floral nuance. This rich and complex curry is further elevated by a smoking process with ghee, which imparts a warm, buttery aroma that lingers with every bite.

Soma also offers reimagined classics like its Tomato curry with fermented pork, from chef Pak. A bold yet unexpectedly light Thai dish that balances richness with freshness. The house-made sausage, deeply savoury and robust, is complemented by the natural acidity of fresh tomatoes, cutting through the richness for a vibrant and well-rounded flavour. Served alongside pork jowl, peanuts and ginger, the dish delivers depth and complexity.

Vegetables take centrestage in dishes such as stir-fried Chaiyote with snap peas and oyster mushrooms, where house-made XO sauce blends Thai chilli jam and Chinese liquor for a bold umami hit. Seafood lovers can indulge in Grilled river prawn, accompanied by naam phrik kapi, balanced by crispy fried cha-om. Though I would skip this and get the Tom khlong.

“The other curry that is good is the Mussels made with Thai pow clams made to like a pineapple gaeng tay po curry from the South. My favourite rice on the menu is the Fried rice with crab meat. The Grilled beef salad is good, as is the Gai ko lae, which is the Southern grilled chicken,” adds chef Chalee.

Soma’s beverage programme is crafted to elevate Thai cuisine’s often-overlooked synergy with alcohol. Featuring Thai craft beers, natural wines and traditional Sato rice wine, the selection is designed to enhance the intensity of Thai spices, the umami richness of grilled meats and the depth of slow-cooked curries. There are also Thai craft beers, from the citrusy Chalawan Pale Ale to the bright and fruity Bussaba Ex-Weisse.

Beyond the food, Soma’s atmosphere is an ever-evolving expression of creativity. A carefully curated selection of art installations, dynamic music and shifting aesthetics ensures the restaurant transforms throughout the evening. What begins as an intimate dinner setting transitions into a lively, buzzing space where the energy builds as the night progresses. Among the striking pieces, guests will find works by Ryan McGinness, known for his vibrant graphic interpretations of pop culture, and Tomoo Gokita, whose enigmatic, grayscale portraits challenge perceptions of identity and memory. The visually arresting creations of

Alannah Farrell, whose deeply intimate portraits capture raw emotion, and Genieve Figgis, who reinterprets classical art with whimsical, distorted forms, add further intrigue to the space.

The ethos is simple: come as you are and stay as long as you like.

Etcha

Etcha, Bangkok’s newest fine dining destination at Chatrium Grand Bangkok, is a “borderless dining” philosophy intertwined with European cooking techniques. Though your guess is as good as mine, when it comes to the interpretation of this philosophy.

Helmed by chef Giacomo Primante, the menu celebrates seasonal ingredients, as is the flavour of the town’s restaurant scene. On the menu are Grey pomfret with mint and pomegranate, where the fish is dry-aged for enhanced texture and taste. Squid with basil and caviar, where squid styled as pasta is enriched with coconut milk Italian pesto. Monkfish is served with courgette flowers filled with a chicken mouse.

Dessert, which is under pastry chef Alessia Migliacci serves a dessert where Black sourdough is the star. A lotus flower mousse is paired with sourdough ice cream with chocolate biscuit.

L’Escargot at Monopole

L'Escargot brings a Paris brasserie to Ekamai.

The menu is an ode to authentic French homecooking and each dish is crafted using with the finest ingredients. The restaurant is also home to a walk-in wine cellar, a cigar room and a private whiskey club on the upper floors.

The menu offers typical Parisian brasserie fare. Think French onion soup with Gruyere or, one of my favourites, Escargots à la Bourguignonne. Burgundy snails are bathed in the restaurant’s blend of garlic butter and fragrant herbs, then baked until the aroma wafts all the way to the table. Served with crusty bread, it is the perfect way to kick off a good meal.

Other appetiser suggestions include Blue crab mousse with white wine sauce or the Cuisses de grenduilles or French national delicacy of frog legs. If you appreciate the art of slow cooking, Jarret d'Agneau or Braised lamb shanks is lovely. The Beef bourguignon is braised for hours in a velvety red wine sauce, infused with shallots, garlic and fragrant herbs. AsIt simmers, smoky bacon, sweet carrots and pearl onions and earthy button mushrooms enhance the sauce's bold, silky depth, making every bite utterly irresistible. Paired with silkyf ettuccine, each strand soaks up the sauce, blending buttery-soft beef, aromatic herbs, and layers of rich, comforting flavours. For fish people the Filet de bar grille a la sauce vierge or Grilled sea bass with vierge sauce is a dish that embodies the freshness of the sea and the vibrancy of Mediterranean flavours.

Dessert lovers are not left behind as the restaurant offers table-side Crepe suzette. There is also the Tarte fine aux pommes la glace vanille.

Sarnies Cantina

Sarnies Group has opened the Sarnies Cantina, the latest brunch destination that brings Latin America to Sukhumvit 22 in a renovated shophouse.

Daytime highlights include the Mexican eggs Benedict, featuring poached eggs on an English muffin with house mole hollandaise, smoked tomato and chimichurri, as well as the Bandeja paisa, a Colombian fry-up of chicharrones, guacamole, homemade chorizo patty, fried plantains and arepas.

By evening, the menu offers comforting favourites like Empanadas with beef ragù, green peas, potatoes and Portobello tostadas with confit portobello, frijoles, salsa macha emulsion, escabeche, cotija on a tallow-fried tostada, delivering a flavourful journey through Latin-inspired cuisine.

The drinks offer a creative take on classic Latin American beverages. Standouts include Leche de cacao, a cacao milk tea with coffee jelly and homemade dulce de leche and Thai tea horchata, a creamy blend of Thai tea with cinnamon and vanilla.

Penfolds

Penfolds recently unveiled Penfolds 65F by Nigo, as 750ml release available for a limited time globally.

A celebration of Penfolds history and iconography, imagined by Nigo following his first visit to Penfolds Magill Estate in south Australia, the design of Penfolds 65F by Nigo is inspired by the iconic red and white chimney, which has towered over the Magill Estate winery for almost 100 years, serving as a hallmark of Penfolds rich heritage. The wine's name refers to the chimney's height — 65 feet.

Penfolds archival material served as Nigo's inspiration for the inclusions within the gift box and on the wine label. A chalkboard wine tag with coinciding chalk pencil pays homage to the chalk boards used in the original working winery at Penfolds Magill Estate and allows the opportunity for personalisation of the wine. The bottle label features a design which takes inspiration from the pressed bottle labels from the 1930-50s, and the tissue paper wrapping the bottle has been adapted from the Penfolds logo style used in the early 20th century. Nigo's signature playful design style is emphasised with a chimney smoke wine stopper.

Matured in 100% French oak barriques, the 2021 vintage featured in this limited-edition release celebrates Penfolds time-honoured tradition of blending Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz.

Nobu Bangkok

Technically not a new opening, Nobu Bangkok opened its doors in December last year. However, it is now open for lunch, too.

The world’s highest Nobu, the lunch experience is offered weekdays at the main dining area on the 58th floor. It includes hot and cold plates, an enticing three-course prix fixe menus, a delicious bento box and delectable desserts, accompanied by a range of premium teas and freshly brewed coffee.

The “Lunch Prix Fixe” lets diners curate their own dining experience by selecting one dish from each course: a starter, a main and a dessert. They can begin with Edamame then choose one from six starters, including Sea bass ceviche, Crispy rice with salmon and Tuna sashimi salad with chef Nobu Matsuhisa's signature dressing, followed by a choice of seven main courses, including Slipper lobster tempura with creamy spicy sauce, Umami chicken and Australian beef tenderloin with three sauces.

The “Empire Bento Box” captures the spirit of the traditional Japanese midday meal with a curated selection of premium dishes, including Tuna sashimi salad, Salmon nigiri, Sea bass nigiri, Yellowtail jalapeño, Chicken teriyaki with homemade pickles, Grouper tempura amazu ponzu and Salmon black rice salsa.

Alternatively, guests can simply choose from an “À La Carte” selection of hot or cold delicacies, all of which are crafted using the finest premium ingredients, infused with Nobu's signature flair and innovation. Savour King crab leg with yuzu butter, Wagyu dumplings with spicy butter ponzu and Lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing. There is also Australian wagyu tenderloin with truffle butter and Australian wagyu ribeye anticucho. Desserts included a Signature chocolate bento box, Tropical mango cheesecake, Matcha azuki tiramisu and more.

Grey Goose Altius

Pioneers in ultra-premium white spirits, Grey Goose Vodka brings its newest innovation, Grey Goose Altius.

Drawing inspiration from the French Alps, this distinctive expression from the quintessential French vodka is hand-crafted using a ground-breaking minus 24 degree glacial filtration system, capturing the natural wonder of the awe-inspiring mountains in every bottle.

“For Altius, we worked to develop a liquid with processes reminiscent of the rare phenomena that naturally occur at the high-altitude temperatures in the Alps to bottle the glacial smoothness that the mountains are admired for, capturing this alongside the soft minerality of the alpine water,” said Grey Goose cellar master Francois Thibault. Grey Goose Altius was created with processes inspired by the extraordinary, natural effects of high-altitude crystallisation that happens at blistering glacial temperatures to yield a remarkably smooth vodka.

On the palate, Grey GooseAltius is best described as complex with delicate alpine minerality, soft green apple notes and a unique earthy undertone. The Grey Goose Altius bottle mirror the windswept peaks of the great mountain range and the spirit is designed to be sipped over ice.

Slowcombo

Located on what was once the grounds of Windsor Palace during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V), Slowcombo sits in a space rich with history. Originally known as “Wang Mai” (New Palace), this site has witnessed multiple transformations over the years — from a royal palace to the Samyan Rama Cinema and later the Faculty of Architecture at Chulalongkorn University.

Today, it is home to Slowcombo, a vibrant space that honours its historical roots while embracing a future of creativity and mindfulness. The redesign of Slowcombo was a collaborative effort between Assistant Prof Pirast Pacharaswate from East Architects and Charif Lona of Studio Act of Kindness, two of Thailand’s leading design innovators. The renovation process embraced the core pillars and beams of the original structure while removing select ceilings and walls to open up the space. This minimalist yet striking design blends the raw structural beauty of Brutalism with a more airy, open layout.

As a result, Slowcombo becomes a sanctuary where people can engage their minds, bodies, and creativity in an environment that fosters freedom, exploration and growth.

Slowcombo is described as a “Mindfulness Playground”, a space designed to inspire visitors to slow down, reconnect and explore new ways of living mindfully.

Slowcombo is home to transformative events and each floor is designed to nurture different aspects of personal well-being. The ground floor or first floor, as we know it in Thailand, is dedicated to “Conscious Nourishment” aka food. Among the highlights are: It’s Bread Time by Meww, a bakery that serves fresh, nourishing breads. Good Cha, offering a range of alternative teas that refresh and heal. Co-cafe, which invites online food entrepreneurs to experiment with physical retail. Food Room, an innovative dining concept inspired by the idea of an Indoor Public Market, offers visually stunning meals that are as delicious as they are wholesome.

The second floor is a “Sanctuary for self-care”, where wellness-driven shops and spaces are housed. The Energy Space is where one can recharge with meditations and sound healing sessions; Regrow, a shop offering eco-conscious lifestyle products; Malibarn, an eco-florist and herbarium that sources flowers from Chiang Mai communities; and Libra & Pisces, a spiritual grocery that offers a wide range of items for energy healing and spiritual growth.

Floor three is called the “Creative Canvas” and is a 150m² space that serves as a blank canvas for artistic expression, hosting a variety of workshops, exhibitions, performances and creative events.