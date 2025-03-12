Artist presents hometown hues

Light, colour, space and emotion are key elements shaping over 30 landscape paintings on show during "Shiny Airy Freely" at Fashion Gallery, 1st floor of Siam Paragon, until March 31.

This is a solo exhibition by Pongsatat "Dong" Uaiklang who explores the nuances of colour shaped by natural light -- the warm golden hues of the morning, the fiery oranges and reds of the afternoon and the tranquil blues and purples of twilight.

The landscapes in his paintings, created through a deeply personal and liberated perspective, are not defined solely by the intrinsic colours of objects but are constantly transformed by the changing light and shadows, creating fluidity and vibrancy within the compositions.

The artist emphasises the relationship between negative space (the emptiness surrounding objects) and positive space (the tangible forms), as well as the movement of air and wind that shape the atmosphere of a landscape.

The works on show are the result of his journeys back to his hometown in Soeng Sang, Nakhon Ratchasima where he captured its landscapes over the past five years.

He painted directly from nature, immersing himself in the light, colours and atmosphere of each location before interpreting them through his own artistic lens. His style initially reflects an Impressionist approach, emphasising the transient effects of light and atmosphere.

Over time, his work evolves towards Expressionism, where landscapes dissolve into bold lines, liberated forms and emotive colour, transforming scenery into a reflection of his inner world -- his longing, yearning and ultimate release.

His paintings are not just records of physical locations but emotional imprints of moments in time. Viewers can sense the openness, nostalgia and release embedded in his brushstrokes -- each mark made with an intuitive and unrestrained hand.