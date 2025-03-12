Let's talk about the inevitable

Death may still be a taboo subject but our times are numbered so why not explore what it takes to live better right now and leave this plane better (for yourself and loved ones) when death comes to collect you at "Death Fest 2025: Better Living, Better Leaving".

The death-awareness fest will take place from March 21-23 at Impact Exhibition Hall 6 and is brought to you by various organisations from Peaceful Death, The Cloud, Chulalongkorn Hospital's Thai Red Cross, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Suan Mokkh Bangkok and more.

It focuses on elder care, palliative care as well as pre-death and post-death preparation. The mission isn't to bum out visitors about death but to help them be prepared for death while they can — because it can be a slow march towards death or a sudden one — to ensure peace of mind for themselves, as well as their loved ones. More importantly, let's face it, we all gonna die.

At the Death Fest, learn how to plan to have a "quality death" and communicate your last wishes to your family or carer. Destigmatise the topic of death. Explore options and services that help you prepare for death whether you're rich or poor.

"Death Fest 2025" comprises seminars on 20 topics, eight workshops, an exhibition and 75 booths. The highlighted seminars include how to manage your earthly possessions and protect your rights and loved ones after death through your will, how to find self-worth (and yourself again) once you retire, what should you know about palliative care and a deeper look into funerals of different faiths. The highlighted workshops include death rehearsal, ancient breathing exercises and writing e-living wills.

Find unique services and products across 75 booths such as a travel agency for elders and families, toys for elders, dog therapy, mycelium mushroom coffins for pets, funeral planners, wreaths for rent and more. Check out Death Fest's Facebook for updates.