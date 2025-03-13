Declutter your home for a good cause

It's time to get rid of the clutter that steals your valuable space at work and at home and bring it to "Clutter Sale For Charity", which will take place at the Grand Ballroom of Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Ratchadamri Road, on March 22 from 10am to 5pm.

Organised by the NewsMakers, this 15th edition of the charity event aims to raise funds for Chulalongkorn Hospital's Genetic Cancer Research Centre under the auspices of the Thai Red Cross.

The NewsMakers, a group of long-time friends in media, public relations and creative fields, spearheaded the idea of this fun boutique garage sale, which has raised millions for cancer research since its inception in 2006.

The event has since become a much-anticipated shopping extravaganza in the Thai social calendar offering a selection of vintage items, slightly used and premium branded men's and ladies' fashion and accessories, antiques, collectibles and exquisite home decor donated and sold by members of the public, VIPs, the local glitterati and the diplomatic community.

It is the place to dispose of that new pair of shoes that turned out to be too small or big, seldom-used party dresses and clothes with tags still on, even expensive designer bags that you'd like to trade for a new one; leather goods or sports gear that take too much space at home, as well as overruns and seconds taking up valuable storage space at home.

The NewsMakers

Support for the one-day event has been phenomenal, with over 70 tables attracting hundreds of bargain hunters on the lookout for treasures and vintage items at affordable prices. Prepare to stop by the Designer Table for brand-name fashions and accessories, the Charity Corner and join a lucky draw for amazing prizes for a donation of 50 baht.

Table booking is on a first come, first served basis. Vendors with personal clutter are required to make a donation of 2,500 baht per table while semi-business vendors' donation per table is 3,500 baht. Donations in kind are also welcome.