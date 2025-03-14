Submit to the cycle

Last night and the early hours of today saw the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse visible in the sky across most of the Western Hemisphere. The astronomical phenomenon occurred in the middle of Ramadan -- the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

On​ Feb 28, Jaeger-LeCoultre welcomed the holy month by unveiling the art installation, Crescent To Crescent, curated by Khalid Shafar at the Dubai Mall Grand Atrium.

Shafar is a pioneering Emirati artist known for his unique approach to furniture and object design. The latest collaboration, under Jaeger-LeCoultre's "Made of Makers" programme, had the furniture designer drawing inspiration from the lunar cycle during the month of Ramadan to capture the profound rhythm of time.

"The Moon -- this celestial body is a powerful force, influencing tides, guiding natural cycles and inclining countless aspects of life on Earth. For centuries, the sight of the new crescent Moon has heralded the beginning of Ramadan," noted Shafar.

Spanning 6m in width and 3m in height, Crescent To Crescent embodies the passage of time through 29 intricately-designed moons representing each day of the lunar cycle.

Inspired by his visit to the Manufacture Jaeger-LeCoultre in Le Sentier, Shafar chose to incorporate a guilloché finish over each crescent, as an homage to the craftmanship nurtured at the Métiers Rares Atelier.

Emirati designer Khalid Shafar.

The art installation offers two viewing experiences -- one side showcases a stunning colour gradient, reflecting the Moon's daily evolution across the month of Ramadan, while the other immerses viewers in a dynamic play of light, illuminating each moon as they move through the space.

During Ramadan, tracking the precise moments of sunrise and sunset is essential, as they dictate the daily rhythm of fasting and prayer.

"This installation is a tribute to the sacred rhythms of Ramadan, where time becomes a contemplative practice. As we track each hour, we learn to appreciate the cadence of time, encouraging reflection and mindfulness," said Shafar, who established his design studio in 2010.

He actually had nearly seven years of experience in marketing and communications before discovering his calling.

In 2005, Shafar undertook studies in fine arts with a specialisation in interior design. His passion then took him to Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London and the Centre for Fine Woodworking in New Zealand.

His work is characterised by a seamless fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics. In addition, he places strong emphasis on storytelling through the designs, believing that every object carries a narrative that resonates with its audience.

Each moon boasts a guilloché motif.

The collaboration with Shafar adds a new dimension to the Made of Makers programme, which draws a parallel between haute horlogerie and art.

Exhibited at the Dubai Mall Grand Atrium throughout the month of Ramadan, Crescent To Crescent celebrates Middle Eastern artistry through the dialogue between contemporary design and celestial timekeeping.

Jaeger-LeCoultre presents its moon-phase complications in various models such as the feminine Rendez-Vous with a delicate depiction of the lunar cycle while the Duometre Quantieme Lunaire showcases the precision of astronomical timekeeping.