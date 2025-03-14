A Rendez-Vous with the feminine

Earth's only natural satellite, the Moon is symbolically associated with feminine virtues.

Living in alignment with the lunar cycle is one of the Ayurvedic practices, particularly recommended for ladies, as it harnesses different bioenergies to enhance well-being.

Jaeger-LeCoultre precisely tracks the moon phases in various models including those from the Rendez-Vous line dedicated to women.

Launched in 2012, the Rendez-Vous is characterised by the brilliance of diamonds as well as a guilloché or mother-of-pearl dial featuring floral numerals and hands.

The Rendez-Vous Moon debuted in 2019 with an entirely reworked moon-phase display crafted at the Métiers Rares Atelier, located within the Manufacture Jaeger-LeCoultre in Le Sentier, Switzerland.

Textured guilloché dial with a poetic moon-phase display.

Lacquerwork renders a blue starry sky for a delicately-polished heavenly body that rotates on a disc at 6 o'clock, with the aesthetic enhanced by ethereal clouds.

Diamonds illuminate the bezel that embraces the silvered guilloché dial while smaller precious stones shimmer around the inner dial.

With a diameter of 34mm, the delicate Rendez-Vous Moon shines in a pink gold or stainless steel case, whose sapphire-crystal back reveals the automatic movement 925A with a 40-hour power reserve.

Other timepieces with the poetic complication include Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura, released in 2021. The dial is crafted from lapiz lazuli, whose colour evokes the mystical deep blue of the sky at the moment when day turns to night.

On the upper part, the applied floral numerals graduated in size form a broad arc above an elliptical band of diamonds that outlines a celestial map.

Stainless steel version of the automatic Rendez-Vous Moon.

The heavenly body glows with a mother-of-pearl surface, and the moon phases change amid the delicate tracery of the star chart, whose tiny polished golden hemispheres represent the brightest stars of each constellation. The dazzling design is enriched by grain-set diamonds on the bezel and larger stones on the pink-gold case with a diameter of 36mm.

Classical prong setting involves fine gold claws to hold the diamonds high, allowing the light to pass through them from every angle, enhancing their presence and creating an impression of an almost-floating circle around the case.

More diamonds adorn the upper surfaces of the lugs while an inverted gemstone is set into the double crown. On the edge of the dial, a hand-polished golden star can be moved by the crown at 2 o'clock to set the time of a special appointment.

The beauty of the Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura is mechanically complemented by Calibre 935 with a power reserve of 40 hours.

Since 1833, Jaeger-LeCoultre has devised more than 1,200 movements. The self-winding Calibre 935 was especially developed for the Rendez-Vous collection in 2015, resulting in another technical feat as the majestic moon-phase display requires no adjustment for 972 years.