Festival brings free films under the Bangkok stars

Film lovers should not miss out on enchanting evenings under the stars at the Suan Mokkh Film Festival 2025, which returns to Bodhi Tree Square, Suan Mokkh Bangkok, from March 21-23. From 7pm onwards each night, visitors can immerse in a unique outdoor cinematic experience that blends captivating movies with engaging community discussions.

Set against the serene backdrop of the park, the festival invites guests to bring their favourite snacks and settle in with a picnic mat or camping chair for an unforgettable night of cinema and camaraderie. Each screening will be followed by insightful discussions, offering attendees the chance to exchange perspectives with special guests and fellow film enthusiasts.

The festival opens on March 21 with About Time (2013), a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores the joys and complexities of time travel. This film, recommended for its profound narrative by Assoc Prof Dr Chalidaporn Songsamphan from the Open Relationship programme and Mafuang-Ruangrin Aksaranukroh from Life Cry-Sis, sets the stage for an evening of introspection and laughter.

The following day, March 22, brings Cloud Atlas (2012), a visionary German sci-fi adaptation of David Mitchell's acclaimed novel. This epic tale weaves together six disparate yet interconnected stories, challenging viewers to contemplate the ripple effects of our actions across time and space. Selected by Joe Bongo Myth Universe, this film promises to spark thought-provoking discussions about interconnectedness and destiny.

On the final day, March 23, is The Green Knight (2021), a mesmerising fantasy that follows Sir Gawain on his quest for honour and self-discovery amidst mystical trials. Recommended by Aem Phumipat, this visually stunning film invites audiences to ponder themes of bravery, destiny and the search for identity within the context of ancient legend and modern storytelling.

Admission to Suan Mokkh Film Festival is free and all are welcome to gather at Bodhi Tree Square near the kayaking and paddling area. For more details, visit the Suan Mokkh Bangkok Activities Facebook page or contact Suan Mokkh Bangkok via Line @Suanmokkh.