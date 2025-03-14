Guru's Weekly Buzz: March 14-20

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STUFF

Re-edit bag / Fendi

Mamma Baguette bag is re-edited in a new, supremely soft, contemporary iteration — making a return on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway as the ultimate expression of the brand’s enduring legacy. To mark this launch, the house has partnered with British popstar Jade Thirlwall, who brings her dynamic energy to an exclusive campaign, shot and directed by duo Scandebergs and featuring Jade’s new dazzling song, exclusively for Fendi.

Bangkok debut / Oo La Lab

Following its success in Singapore and Dubai, Oo La Lab is bringing its unique blend of art, chemistry and sensory exploration to Bangkok with its first branch at theCommons Saladaeng where anyone can craft their signature scent through interactive workshops and expert-led consultations. Designed as both a retail space and an artistic lab, Oo La Lab features a curated selection of niche perfumes, bespoke fragrance services and exclusive scent collections inspired by Thailand’s rich cultural and botanical heritage.

Applicable The White Lotus experience / Vaseline

Among products inspired by "The White Lotus: Season 3", you probably didn’t see this one coming. Vaseline partners with the series in launching the new Vaseline Gluta-Hya SPF 50 campaign. Vaseline Gluta-Hya SPF 50 ensures that fans’ skin stays radiant and protected, no matter how intense the sun or the drama. From the blistering heat to harmful ultraviolet rays that leave the skin damaged, discoloured and dry, Vaseline Gluta-Hya SPF 50 comes to the rescue. To celebrate the partnership, Vaseline is rolling out a series of short films inspired by the series, shot with the same aesthetic, these films capture luxurious escapes with a playful twist. Get Vaseline Gluta-Hya SPF50 in leading retailers or online at Shopee, Lazada or TikTok.

JOIN

Chef scholarship / 50 Best Restaurants / March 17-31

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants announces the return of its 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship, in partnership with Parmigiano Reggiano. The 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship is open to chefs from around the world with less than three years’ experience in a professional kitchen or similar environment. The winning candidate will have the opportunity to experience two stages at two of the world’s leading restaurants, including El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain. The second stage will be revealed in due course. During the stages, the winner will receive a financial stipend for living expenses and to help them enjoy the host cities. The final three candidates will embark on a trip to Italy to attend The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Turin on June 19, where the winner of the scholarship will be revealed. Applications open on March 17 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants website and close on March 31. Candidates must submit a short introductory video and respond to questions about their culinary philosophy, vision and aspirations, which will be assessed by a panel of senior 50 Best representatives. This will be followed by two additional rounds, including creating a recipe featuring Parmigiano Reggiano.

Culinary chronicles / JW Marriott Bangkok / From March 17

JW Marriott Bangkok has announced “Chef Culinary Chronicles”, a year-long gastronomic journey celebrating the hotel’s culinary masters. Each chef will take centrestage for two months, crafting menus that blend their signature expertise with the warmth and familiarity of local and comforting flavours. From the global flavours of JW Café’s international buffet to Japanese cuisine at Tsu, Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse and Chisana Nami, Chinese dishes at Man Ho and Man Ho Bistro, Thai desserts at Bangkok Baking Company and the timeless appeal of an American steakhouse at New York Steakhouse, the programme offers an immersive dining experience. The first edition kicks off at JW Café from March 17. Visit the hotel's website.

New game / Topgolf Megacity / Until April 30

Topgolf Megacity has introduced Sonic The Hedgehog and friends called “Topgolf Sonic The Hedgehog”. To celebrate, Topgolf is launching the Summer Swing campaign withan extra hour of play at no additional cost for two booked hours. In the game, super fans of all skill levels go head-to-head in iconic virtual Sonic environments, Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary, to hit springs, collect rings and destroy badniks. The experience utilises the industry-leading Toptracer ball-tracing technology to blend the physical act of hitting a golf ball with digitally watching popular characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy track shots and collect rings as Players climb to the top of the leaderboard. The free hour offer is available until April 30.

Kitchen takeover / Rosewood Phuket / March 21

On March 21, Rosewood Phuket welcomes chef Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm of Potong, who will takeover the resort’s signature Thai restaurant, Ta Khai. Infusing the restaurant’s kitchen with her signature five-element Philosophy, chef Pam reimagines time-honoured recipes. Visit the hotel's website.

World Sleep Day / Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket / Until March 31

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket has unveiled an immersive month of activities. Celebrate World Sleep Day with a series of experiences. The Heavenly Spa by Westin is offering a “Chakra Balancing Massage”, until March 31. Wellness expert Kru Meaya will host “Singing Bowl” and “Yoga Nidra" activities on March 14, which are designed to restore balance and inner peace. Celebrate Earth Hour on March 22 with a “Sip Under The Moon” with free-flow wine and canapés for an hour. Visit the hotel's website.

Earth hour / Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach / Until March 22

The resort nestled on Phuket’s sunset coast will mark Earth Hour 2025 on March 22 with a series of activities, including a candlelit dinner. Billed as “The Biggest Hour For Earth”, the 24th annual Earth Hour will be honoured under the “Save The Earth” activities. Until March 22, join beach-cleaning activities with the collected litter used to fill a large, handmade bamboo turtle sculpture. On March 22, the turtle will be moved to Nai Yang Beach to create the centrepiece for the“Earth Hour Buffet On The Beach” dinner. A series of activities at the Kids’ Club like paper plate art, woven bag painting, card creation, frame making and bingo games will be held. Savour a “Planet-Friendly High Tea” at The Lounge, which is eco-conscious. During Earth Hour, the resort will extinguish all non-essential lighting for an hour and a group photo will be staged on the beach. Diners will be serenaded with unplugged music and guests are encouraged to turn off their room lights. Visit the hotel's website.

Celebrating women / Tropic City x Mostly Harmless / March 15

To celebrate International Women’s Month, Tropic City is welcoming Hong Kong’s Mostly Harmless and its founder Ezra Star on March 15. Making her Thailand debut behind the bar for their very first showcase in the country, Star will be bringing Mostly Harmless style to create new concoctions exclusively for the occasion, staying true to their ethos of celebrating locally-sourced ingredients with flavour forward cocktails where the spirit is a modifier and amplifier of each creation.

Coffee and cocktails / Brew & Savor 2025 / Until April 30

The perfect blend of coffee and spirits takes centre stage as “Brew & Savor 2025: The Espresso Martini Celebration” will be held in Bangkok and Phuket until April 31. The event brigs together coffee and cocktail lovers, showcasing the craftsmanship and creativity behind one of the world's most iconic cocktails—the Espresso Martini. Inspirador Crafted Spirits features two brands shaping the future of coffee liqueurs in the Thai market: Quaffine Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and Ticonnie Coffee Liqueur. As the first cold brew coffee liqueur from Asia, Quaffine delivers a bold and smooth experience, while Ticonnie Coffee Liqueur brings an artisanal touch that blends tradition with innovation. On March 15 also Espresso Martini Day, Brew & Savor 2025 will be hosted at Hemingway Bangkok, where signature cocktail creations will be created. Visit Inspirador Crafted Spirits on IG.

Wine dinner / Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant / March 27

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant at the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G will host the "Uncorked" wine dinner on March 27. The event promises a five-course wine pairing experience through Bordeaux and Burgundy. The dinner is limited to 40 seats. Visit the hotel’s website.

Khao chae / The Siam Tea Room / March 17-19

A “Khao Chae Workshop” will be held at The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront, Bangkok. Khao chae is a seasonal specialty featuring cool, fragrant jasmine rice accompanied by a series of sublime side dishes and classic condiments. The afternoon cooking class will teach the secrets behind this timeless dish. The workshop is complemented by a two-night stay in an M Suite at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, complete with round-trip limousine transfers to and from Asiatique The Riverfront, M Club Lounge access and a bountiful daily breakfast at Goji Kitchen + Bar. The package is available from March 17-19. Visit the hotel’s website.

Bar takeover / F*nkytown x Cat Bite Club / March 18

On March 18, F*nkytown hosts the Cat Bite Club, for a special guest shift with Jesse Vida and Allen Yeo. Bringing their signature style from Singapore, they’ll be mixing up drinks like the Meow Now Brown Cow and Desert Island. F*nkytown will also feature an exclusive food menu for the takeover, including Fermented Pork Momos with a tequila-Sichuan dipping sauce and more.

Weightless therapy / Banyan Tree Spa Krabi

Banyan Tree Spa Krabi has introduced complimentary weightless therapy classes. The holistic technique involves floating in water, whereby the buoyancy helps alleviate pain and stress. Also known as flotation therapy, this sensory deprivation treatment is renowned for inducing a state of deep relaxation. There is also a “Wave Stretch” session or a “One Weightless” treatment. Visit the hotel’s website.

New drips / Vivid Drip Bar

Vivid by Verita Health, the vitamin therapy bar, has launched “Vivid Multi-Vitamin” products. Conveniently packaged in powder form sachets, the new multi-vitamin shots are designed to ensure that health-conscious individuals can easily meet their daily nutritional needs.

Speed dating / Chim Chim x OMG Matchmaking / March 22 and March 29

Meet Bangkok’s most eligible singles in a speed dating experience organised at Chim Chim in collaboration with OMG Matchmaking. On March 22 and March 29, Chim Chim at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok will host male and female speed dating, and gay speed dating, respectively. Meet 10-15 like-minded singles. Visit the hotel's website.

Celebrating Women / The District Grill Room & Bar / March 21

In honour of International Women’s Month, The District Grill Room & Bar at Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit welcomes Lady Butcher, beef specialist, for a five-course dining experience on March 21. Recognised for her expertise in dry-ageing beef, Lady Butcher aka chef Nattida Noo-In has earned a reputation for combining traditional butchery techniques with bold, local flavours. The one-night-only collaboration brings together Lady Butcher’s distinctive expertise and The District’s signature fire-grilled techniques. Diners can look forward to "Grace & Grit", "Flavours Of The Lady, "Ocean Meets The Highlands, "The Warrior’s Cut" and "Rose & Berries Symphony". Tickets via Megatix.

EAT

Sichuan cuisine / Asiatique Ancient Tea House / Until April 30

Asiatique Ancient Tea House on the banks of the Chao Phraya River is offering the flavours of Sichuan until the end of April. The “Red Hot Sichuan” promotion features 11 dishes that capture the essence of the region. A selection of enticing appetisers includes mapo tofu, Sichuan spicy cucumber salad, and pork mala xiao long pong and sautéed potatoes with eggplant and green pepper), and chicken gung pao with leek and dried chilli.

Sunset promos / Sin Rooftop Bar

Sin Rooftop Bar at Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel has launched golden hour specials from 5-7pm. Enjoy the Sinful Sunsets Promotion, order a bottle of Champagne and get six complimentary oysters to elevate the sunset experience. Sip, relax and watch the sky burn with four exquisite cocktails selection, The Temptress, Aperol Spritz, Bubble Bath, and Sin Spritz, available at a special price. Visit the hotel's website.

Sunday brunch / Viu restaurant

The Signature Sunday Brunch at Viu restaurant at The St. Regis Bangkok has been upgraded with its high-quality seasonal ingredients changed every three months. The brunch features the unique “At The Table” experience beginning with a seafood tower of steamed blue crab, river prawns, French bulot snails, New Zealand mussels, Alaskan king crab and a selection of French oysters. The indulgence continues with dishes made-to-order. The Signature Sunday Brunch is also available with Oscietra caviar. Visit the hotel's website.

Afternoon tea / Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel / Until April 30

The Daisy Garden Afternoon Tea is inspired by the fresh, floral and luminous notes of the newly-launched Marc Jacobs Daisy Glow Limited Edition Collection. Available until April 30, the tea brings the essence of Daisy Glow fragrances to life in a refined and immersive setting. Crafted by executive pastry chef Anupong Nualchawee, the tea captures the playful and radiant character of Daisy Glow fragrances, incorporating notes of white strawberry, pear, lemon, grapefruit, and raspberry into a selection of delicate pastries and savoury delights. The dessert selection features delightful creations such as Daisey choux, Lemon blossom sablé Breton, Patchouli dulcey blond chocolate macaron and Jasmine tartlet. Visit the hotel's website.

TRAVEL

New routes / Emirates / From June

Emirates will introduce four weekly services to Da Nang on June 2 and three weekly flights to Siem Reap from June 3, with both cities connecting via Bangkok. The airline will also launch daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Shenzhen from July 1. Flights to Da Nang will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The airline’s three weekly services to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Both services will operate with Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-300ER, which offers 35 lie flat seats in Business Class and 386 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The longer you stay, the better rate becomes / Centara Hotels & Resorts / Until June 30

You have until June 30 to avail "Stay 3 Pay 2" offer from participating 51 Centara properties across Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives, UAE, Qatar and beyond. If you want to linger, there are options for longer stays with free nights. Stay six nights for the price of four. Nine nights for six. Twelve nights for eight. You get the gist. The stay period is until Nov 30.

New facilities / InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping has opened the Club InterContinental Lounge and The ii Spa. These two additions to its facilities range pay homage to Lanna's heritage, blending modern luxury with traditional cultural experiences. Exclusively available to guests staying in Club InterContinental rooms, the newly opened Club InterContinental Lounge offers exclusive benefits for those seeking a refined, luxurious experience, with serene views and décor reflecting the essence of rich Lanna heritage. Enhanced by a tranquil water feature, the lounge creates a calming atmosphere for relaxation, socialising and business talks. Privileged guests enjoy priority check-in and check-out, premium beverages, buffet and à la carte breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails with canapés. The ii Spa offers an authentic wellness experience inspired by the centuries-old healing practices of Hong Mor Muang, originating in rich Lanna heritage. These time-honoured treatments, passed down through generations, blend herbal remedies with traditional therapeutic techniques to restore balance and promote wellness for the body, mind and spirit.