Your horoscope for Mar 14-20

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You finally have more time to deal with the backlog. Unexpected challenges may pop up but quick thinking and colleagues will help you get through. Be prepared to work on the go or out-of-office adventures. They could open doors to fresh perspectives and connections. Towards the end of the week, a career advancement opportunity or exciting news could come your way.

(₿) A few unexpected bills or fines might await. Beware of impulse buys and sketchy online deals that seem too good to be true. You may be inspired to map out your money goals and organise existing debts.

(♥) Couples make efforts to spend more downtime together but they also know when to give each other personal space and time. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. Your partner may bring you luck.

(⚤) Your mojo can't be contained. The first date with someone you like is on the cards. Someone in your workplace may try to see if you're interested with some light-hearted flirtations.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be prepared for surprises like unfamiliar tasks or a team shake-ups. Though you'll feel pressured, these challenges will lead to positive outcomes in the long run. Your higher-ups see your potential and have your back. Stay flexible and adaptable — see these changes as chances to learn and grow.

(₿) Beware of tempting promotions and invitations to spend lavishly. Your friend may egg you on to buy that expensive item you told them about. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Your search for side hustle starts to take shape. It's best not to make new investments or lend money to anyone.

(♥) Your relationship may feel a bit shaky due to different expectations and past issues. Take time to talk things through and be patient with each other. Try not to let emotions take over, as it's easy to misread situations. Hang in there — these tough moments can actually bring you two closer together in the long run.

(⚤) Your glow-up is real. New admirers are noticing and making their moves. Your ex may suddenly show up, trying to win you back. Keep your head clear and listen to your heart while navigating potential love interests.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll have chances to shine and show what you're made of. Some challenges might pop up, but you'll crush them. Plus, the higher-ups and your team will be impressed by your creative thinking and input. Get ready for some changes and they’ll take your career in a whole new, exciting direction.

(₿) Your demand for a pay raise may be met or you may secure a new source of passive income. An older woman can help you with financial issues. Your household expenses might go up. Any existing debts may be paid off or their principals are significantly reduced.

(♥) Your love life becomes more exciting and passionate. You and your partner will have more opportunities to spend quality time together and enjoy fun activities, which deepen your connection. You two are each other's sources of support, comfort and wisdom.

(⚤) Travelling or a swipe on a dating app might spark a fling. Just remember that even the hottest flames can fizzle out and you may be ghosted later. Keep your heart open but your expectations grounded. Be careful not to catch feelings for someone who makes it clear that they want to be casual with you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) A surprise change is coming — and it'll work in your favour. You'll be in your creative zone, quickly taking care of tasks that come your way. All your presentations and ideas are going to work out beautifully. Unexpected travel and negotiations are also on the horizon. Better pack your power suit. Support will be there for you when you need it.

(₿) Some good financial news or a sweet surprise is heading your way. You'll spot promising investment opportunities and get smarter with your spending. You realise your financial standing has improved significantly after months of sticking to your budgets and saving goals.

(♥) You know when to spend time with your partner and when to spend it alone. You two will spend quality moments together and communicate with each other better. Love is flourishing with laughter and deeper connection. You two may get out of your comfort zone and try new spots or fun activities this weekend.

(⚤) You become more confident and charming. The first date with someone you like is on the cards. A foreigner may try to get to know you via social media. They seem to be smitten by you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Get ready for changes that’ll push you out of your comfort zone, whether you like them or not. Sure, you may resist them at first, but you’ll be able to adapt to them step-by-step. The future payoff will be worth it. Remember, you’re stronger than you think — embrace this journey. You got this!

(₿) Your past investments or efforts might bring unexpected benefits. Financial negotiations go surprisingly well and a wise friend might share some truly valuable tips or insights. You'll manage your money just fine, even if you go for some impulse buys.

(♥) Your relationship is quite turbulent. You two may have to face an unexpected challenge together but have different ideas on how to overcome it. Your idea may not be the best idea and let your partner finish their thought before interjecting yours.

(⚤) Travel or a dating app swipe might spark a steamy connection, but stay mindful of mixed signals and emotional ups and downs. Be open to the magic but keep it real and play it safe. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hook-up — choose wisely.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You carry a big workload and your tasks aren't easy but you've got a solid backup from your team and higher-ups. Career opportunities may show up out of nowhere, from within the current company and outside. From March 19-20, beware of miscommunications as messages might get mixed up easily. Take your time with any decisions and avoid rushing things.

(₿) Money comes and goes in equal measure. You may attend a few social events and enjoy a new activity or hobby. You may already see that more money is coming in soon don't spend it willy nilly. Save some for emergencies. Hold off on making big investments.

(♥) Different viewpoints between you and your partner lead to a deeper connection and better understanding. Surprising changes are coming to your relationship. Together you'll navigate through various situations, good or bad, making your bond stronger.

(⚤) You enjoy getting to know potential love interests online and in person. You may think you already have your orientation figured out but you may question if you're more fluid than you think. This can be an opportunity to learn new things about yourself.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your higher-ups and clients might raise their expectations and standards, adding some extra pressure on you. Tonnes of petty issues, pointless competition and drama could wear you down. Handle one thing at a time and you'll survive the week. Be extra mindful of your communication to avoid work delays. And remember to take some time for yourself.

(₿) An old contact might hook you up with some valuable insider info or a chance to make extra cash through a side gig. Breadwinners shouldn't splurge. Set aside money in case of emergencies.

(♥) You and your partner are on the outs, with a little mediation from a trusted friend, you two can find your way back to each other. Couples may develop a new healthy routine. A low-key date night can ignite your love in a major way.

(⚤) You feel like you want some alone time to recharge. Finding love isn't a priority. However, your personality might still catch someone's eye. This person, who’s likely more experienced and knowledgeable, approaches you gently and can offer guidance.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Get ready to expand your network as new connections head your way. You finish daily tasks before the punch-out time but a colleague may ask for help. Your supervisor may assign you a secret assignment or ask you to mentor a newcomer. Towards the end of the week, exciting news awaits.

(₿) You become more sociable and make new connections. Financial negotiations will work out well, resulting in a win-win situation. You keep up with your savings target while still enjoying little luxuries. No scammers can fool you.

(♥) Your relationship is peaceful. A deeper connection through heartfelt talks with your partner is on the cards. You two may have an impromptu brainstorming to map out your future together from couple goals to wedding plans. If your baby is due soon, they will arrive safely and healthily.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight when they least expect it. Those with bad experiences may meet someone who makes them believe in love again.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Sudden changes may disrupt your current projects or lead to an unexpected role change. You’ll probably face new challenges. You may feel stressed but you’re not alone. Support from the people around you will help you gradually adjust to this difficult transition.

(₿) Some surprise expenses could pop up. You may feel the urge to shop but take a deep breath and ask yourself if it’s a want or a need first. It might be wise to press pause on major money decisions. Should you need financial or investment advice, someone in your close circle can help.

(♥) The very good thing about your relationship is that you two come together when problems arise. Your problem is also your partner's problem and vice versa. Your partner may turn on their papa/mama bear mode because someone disrespects you. What a turn-on.

(⚤) You feel like you've finally let go of your past relationships and are ready to start anew. Dating app users may meet someone they really like and want to see them IRL Asap.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Work will be quite hectic and stressful with multiple issues to handle. However, it's an opportunity to show your creativity and expertise. Your senior colleagues will give you strong support. You'll do well in any competitions or tests. Towards the end of the week, you might receive good news or opportunities from someone who recognises your potential.

(₿) The payment you're expecting is on its way. You might get lucky with unexpected cash or windfall that'll make you smile. However, be mindful of unnecessary spending and luxuries because some surprise bills could pop up. Think twice before signing contracts and do your homework before investing big money.

(♥) Challenges in your relationship can bring you and your partner closer. You two may notice something about each other that you've not been paying attention to. Sweet moments and fun explorations are on the cards.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat when you least expect it.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You might face some friction with coworkers while managing people and resources give you a headache. It may be harder for you to get some tasks done on time. An opportunity to relocate or work somewhere far from home might come out of the blue, and you'll need to make a decision pretty quickly.

(₿) Don't be too quick to spend your money. Don't buy stuff you don't really need. You may have to pay for something that you don't see coming. If you're short on cash, someone in your close circle can lend you help.

(♥) Couples may have to discuss the possibility of maintaining LDR. They may disagree more often as words get misconstrued or delivered too late. Take a deep breath and try to be more patient when communicating with your partner.

(⚤) You may meet someone who turns out to be different from the first impression you have about them. Slowly, you realise that they're rather annoying and unpleasant to spend time with.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Get ready for new challenges or problems that might lead to unexpected discoveries. Your colleagues may not be so friendly due to disagreements and high competition. Factors beyond your control may slow you down. If you're losing enthusiasm for your work, you may need to take a proper break for at least a few days.

(₿) If you're expecting a refund, compensation or overdue payment, it'll soon arrive. You may receive small gifts or treats from friends or family. Beware of donation scams.

(♥) Faithful couples bicker and banter in moderation. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and exposed. If you're too hesitant to choose between your official love and your gig, you may end up with none.

(⚤) A new crush or romantic spark might seem intriguing and alluring but it may also bring some drama. An old flame might make a surprise comeback, looking for closure or even revenge.