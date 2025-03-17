Medical K-drama Hyper Knife debuts on Wednesday
Medical K-drama Hyper Knife debuts on Wednesday

PUBLISHED : 17 Mar 2025 at 04:30

Photo Courtesy of Kim Ho Bin
Photo Courtesy of Kim Ho Bin

Two of Korea's biggest stars, Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection) and Sul Kyung-gu (Memoir Of A Murderer, Oasis) go head-to-head in Hyper Knife, a new medical crime K-drama, set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

A contemporary medical thriller with a syringe full of twists, Hyper Knife follows Seok, a visionary neurosurgeon who demonstrates unparalleled skill with a scalpel. Addicted to the operating room and obsessed with honing her abilities, Seok suddenly finds herself shunned by her mentor and stripped of her medical licence after uncovering a shocking truth.

Refusing to let go of her life's work, Seok continues to carry out back-alley operations for some of society's least desirable individuals until her former mentor comes asking for help. Seok is torn between the chance to successfully carry out an impossible operation or exact her revenge on the man who stripped her of her future.

Hyper Knife is the next series to debut as part of the anticipated 2025 Disney+ Hotstar Korea slate. Throughout the year, global audiences can look forward to other must-watch series including Nine Puzzles, a dark criminal mystery starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku; Low Life, a treasure-hunting series starring Ryu Seung-ryong; international conspiracy series Tempest starring Jun Gianna, Gang Dong-won, John Cho, Michael Gaston; and much more.

Photo Courtesy of Disney+ Hotstar

Photo Courtesy of Disney+ Hotstar

