Explore Java's ancient wonders with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to Central Java to explore two of Indonesia's most extraordinary Unesco World Heritage Sites -- Borobudur and Prambanan -- from June 1-5.

Borobudur and Prambanan stand as testaments to the grandeur of Java's past civilisations. Borobudur, one of the largest Buddhist temples in the world, was constructed in the 8th and 9th centuries during the reign of the Syailendra Dynasty. Prambanan, a stunning Hindu temple complex, was built a century later under the Sanjaya Dynasty.

Both temples are masterpieces of architecture and art, reflecting the deep religious and philosophical beliefs at the time. Borobudur's intricately carved reliefs tell stories of the Buddha's life and teachings, while Prambanan's towering spires and delicate carvings honour the Hindu gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

These iconic sites offer a unique glimpse into Indonesia's rich cultural and religious history.

Led by Prof Chedha Tingsanchali from Silpakorn University, the upcoming trip will take participants to explore these magnificent monuments and some others in the area, where history, art and spirituality converge.

They include Candi Sukuh, a unique 15th century temple reputed for its distinctive truncated stone pyramid; Candi Cheto, celebrated for its well-preserved stone structure; Mangkunegaran Palace; Pasar Barang Antik market; Candi Sewu; and Candi Sari.

The fee is 59,500 baht (55,500 baht for members). Reservations should be made by April 17.