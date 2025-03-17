Alliance Française hosts modern circus

Alliance Française Bangkok has been chosen as the venue for Café Oui-We!, an uplifting contemporary circus show which, after its world premiere on Saturday, continues on stage with more than 60 rounds on selected dates with different showtimes until May 18.

Presented by Chloé Events and Alagos Prod, the production blends spectacular acrobatics, poetic storytelling and vibrant human connections, taking audiences into a unique world where unexpected meetings and the joy of life brighten a warm café at the heart of an international airport.

It tells the story of a series of travellers and a couple of restaurateurs whose destinies intersect. Moving beyond conventional clichés, this cafe is a crossroads of stories where diverse characters -- a joyful Brazilian tourist, a passionate businessman with a love for dance and two inseparable brothers -- form unexpected bonds.

This show celebrates the beauty of human encounters, uniting cultures and individuals in a whirlwind of emotions and acrobatic feats.

Under the direction of Chloé Farah, one of the most innovative and internationally acclaimed artists in contemporary circus, the show stands out for its diversity of disciplines -- German wheel, Chinese pole, juggling, hand-to-hand, aerial hoop, silk rope and Chinese hoops.

With six artists on stage, each an expert in their craft, the show blends unique technical acrobatics with moments of poetic grace.

Representing the theme of connection and kindness, this joyful and touching performance is an invitation for both the residents of Bangkok and international visitors to embrace conviviality and to be amazed.