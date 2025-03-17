Rare live murals restoration

Since reopening the doors last year, the Dusit Thani Bangkok has been dedicated to honouring the legacy of its iconic predecessor while seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary elegance.

Among its most cherished artistic elements are two iconic 10-tonne columns, adorned with mesmerising murals created in 1970 by Paiboon Suwannakudt, also known as Tan Kudt.

To mark the centennial birthday of this pioneering Thai artist, Dusit Thani Bangkok, is hosting the “Murals Restoration – A Live Art Exhibition”, until March 21. Witness the restoration of the historic murals, led by the artist’s heirs, Artist Phaptawan and Artist Kapkaew, in the hotel’s Grand Lobby.

Murals of this calibre are traditionally found in temples, making their presence within a luxury hotel truly exceptional. This live exhibition invites guests to observe the intricate craftsmanship involved in preserving this nearly six-decade-old masterpiece, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire future generations.

This meticulous process involves: Sanding to remove the existing paint and re-outlining traditional Thai motifs with precision and reverence. Before this begins, the artists must meticulously copy the original motifs to create a precise stencil. Once the motifs are accurately re-outlined to seamlessly match the original work, the process moves to re-colouring using time-honoured techniques that preserve the vibrancy of the original hues. Detailing each element with mastery, ensuring every stroke honours the artist’s legacy.

More than an artistic endeavour, this restoration is a celebration of Thai heritage, craftsmanship and cultural appreciation.

To complement the experience, a special Thai Afternoon Tea, inspired by traditional Thai food culture and the artist’s life and passion, will be served. The tea features 14 Thai savoury items and desserts. The tea will be available daily until May 31.