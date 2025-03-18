Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Jhol

Jhol has introduced “The Culinary Journey: Purification” tasting menu, available until October.

Head chef Gaurav Gupta has used seasonal ingredients for the new menu. “Bilimbi is in season. In Thailand, it is known as taling pling. We wanted something super sour and crunchy,” says the chef. It is served as an amuse bouche with salt, sugar and some red chilli. The roselle, bael juice and black salt drink compliments the bite.

“We're representing three states — Goa, West Bengal and Kerala. From Goa, comes the choriz pao, which is the Goan sausage in bread. The Dimer devil is an egg from the Anglo-Indian community in Calcutta, which is a Scotch egg served with kasundi (mustard) onion jam and caviar. The Calicut pepper crab tart has banana stem, Ruby pomelo and pepper crab garlic sauce,” explains the chef.

One of the highlights is the Kundapura ghee roast crab, a reinvention of a South Indian classic. This dish showcases succulent Thai crab, slow-cooked in ghee and Mangalorean spices, cradled in its shell, wrapped delicately in an idli batter and steamed. The final touch is a luxurious brush of ghee and a sprinkle of podi, otherwise known as gunpowder. Another standout is the Bengali biye bari fish korma, inspired by the grandeur of Bengali wedding feasts. Sea bass is simmered in a rich gravy of cashews, poppy seeds and caramelised onions, served alongside cashew ghee rice and Malabar parotha.

The menu also takes inspiration from India’s diverse street food culture, presenting an indulgent rendition of the Surti anda ghotala. Traditionally a Gujarati favourite, Jhol’s version combines scrambled and grated hard-boiled eggs, infused with a rich, buttery spiced gravy and Amul cheese. Finished with delicate shavings of winter truffle and served with a crisp chilli cheese toast, which brought back after-school snack memories for me.

Desserts embrace the beauty of seasonal ingredients, such as nolen gud, a winter jaggery from West Bengal, which lends its deep caramel notes to the Sticky date pudding, paired with salted caramel espuma and Khao Yai vanilla sea salt ice cream.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

“Legends Of The Lotus – The Blooming Dawn” is being served at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin until Oct 31.

Executive chef Henrik Yde-Andersen collaborated with head chef Chayawee Sucharitchan to create the new menu which begins with seven small bites.Diners can then savour six signature dishes, including Smoked fish soup and one of my favourites, tom klong pla grob with cold and warm smoked fish, Scallop and cucumber salad with basil mayo and coriander oil, Terrine of pulpo and asparagus with tamarind yum dressing, a Lobster cocktail with lobster bisque foam, Duck breast and Duck terrine with XO sauce and crispy duck skin and Corn parfait with roasted coconut slurpee.

The meal ends on a fun and playful note where you have to trust your instincts and tongue. I shall leave it as that for the suspense.

Bar Sathorn

The new menu is inspired by the heritage mansion's rich history with a modern twist.

Bar manager Marco Dongi has crafted each cocktail to match a historical period of the mansion. Each drink is inspired by beverages invented in each era, infused with international influences that have shaped the mansion’s legacy. The crafted menu showcases 16 signature cocktails and four mocktails, divided into four phases in the history of The House On Sathorn, taking guests on a journey from the present to the past.

Entering the 21st century are classics with a modern twist: Four iconic cocktails — Penicillin, Eastside, Paper Plane and Gin Basil Smash — are reimagined with bold flavours and unexpected Thai ingredients. From 1948 to 1999, comes Embassy Row where creative reinterpretations of international favourites are listed. Think Piña Colada, Espresso Martini, Margarita and Bull Shot, featuring unexpected ingredients and bold Thai spices.

Hotel Royal transports guests back to the era of the 1920s when Madame Staro, an Italian lady transformed the residence into the ultra-luxurious, Hotel Royal. This era celebrates the golden age of mixology with creative twists on four timeless classics— the bold Negroni, the savoury Bloody Mary, the effervescent Spritz and the sparkling Sbagliato. Each cocktail blends tradition with innovation, paying homage to the rich history of cocktail culture. From History Of Sathorn, four timeless classics — Bee’s Knees, Tuxedo, Ramos Gin Fizz and Adonis are reimagined. Each historical period has a mocktail and bar snacks come from the kitchens of Paii.

Paii

A new lunch set has been introduced to Paii. Indulge in a selection of starters, main courses, dessert and beverages.

Choose from a choice of three appetisers, which are Satay gai, Yum talay tom ka haeng and Yum tua phu. Main course choices are Duck breast red curry, Beef cheek massaman curry, Prawn black pepper sauce, Deep fried seabass and Organic chicken with papaya salad. End the meal on a sweet note with a choice of Thai tea-ramisu, Mango sticky rice and Coconut sundae.

Tree Tops Signature Dining

Tree Tops Signature Dining at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort has introduced a new gastronomic journey, crafted by chef João Costa.

Renowned for his ability to blend Mediterranean traditions with global influences, chef Costa’s eight-course “Embers Of Earth & Ocean” tasting menu showcases the balance between land and sea. Highlights include Surat Thani oyster gratin topped with exquisite Thai oscietra caviar, Chiang Mai quail trilogy, Line-caught fish and lobster medley and Charcoal-grilled wagyu striploin, elevated with a pumpkin purée. For those who seek a plant-based indulgence, the eight-course “Roots Of Earth & Bloom” vegetarian tasting. Signature dishes include Verdant canopy, an arrangement of seasonal farm vegetables marinated in basil oil and adorned with edible gold leaf, Velouté of peppermint peas, a silky, aromatic delight and sun-dried tomato tart with black truffle, featuring a delicate balance of umami and earthiness.

The Singing Bird Lounge is good for pre-dinner cocktails and canapés. Perched within the lush canopy of a 120-year-old tree and draws inspiration from Thailand's vibrant bird-singing competitions, each cocktail is named after local birds.

The new cocktail selection includes the Anantara White Lotus Mirage, Mook and Gaitok.

Jack Bain’s Bar Bangkok

Jack Bain’s Bar Bangkok transforms into The Whiskey Vault this month, bringing quintessential Thai-British speakeasy vibes to 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok.

Tucked away in a discreet corner on the 28th floor, this refined hideaway blends classic British elegance with teak interiors and handsome leather accents — all set against sweeping cityscape views. The concept takes inspiration from Jack Bain, the last owner of the historic 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai before it became a luxury boutique hotel brand.

Jack Bain’s Bar pays tribute to this rich heritage with a curated selection of signature cocktails and Thai-British fusion light bites. The Teak Wallah, a tribute to the foresters of the British teak trade, blends Wild Turkey bourbon, kaffir lime, passion fruit cordial and sweet vermouth. The Baan Dum, named after the original teak homestead, features a refined mix of Mekhong Thai spirit, roasted rice berry and orange syrup, lime juice, ginger ale and a mini rice cracker garnish.

Jack Bain’s Will is inspired by the man himself, crafted with Rémy Martin VSOP, Chiang Mai crispy pork fat-washed Campari, cigar smoke and wild honey. A selection of Thai-British fusion bites includes York meet jaew or grilled beef glazed served with Yorkshire pudding, garlic confit and mustard mayo. Apple and belly tango is slow-braised red wine pork belly, paired with apple sauce and nam prik noom.

Eat Me

As a cornerstone of Bangkok’s dining scene, Eat Me specialises in New American cuisine with Asian influences.

Chef Tim Butler draws inspiration from his travels and highlights seasonal dishes and specialities such as venison, quail, and wild truffles from France.

Highlight dishes include the Wagyu short rib, glazed with gochujang and topped with sesame and scallions for a perfect balance of smoky sweetness and tenderness. The Spicy wagyu tartare is inspired by Thai larb. The White asparagus and caviar pairs Manchego and saffron with the delicate saltiness of caviar. Meat lovers will enjoy the Australian Salt Bush lamb rack served with sunchokes, goat cheese and rocket. Seared Red Deer tenderloin comes with romesco, padron peppers and charred lemon. It won’t be an Eat Me meal without it ending with the luscious Sticky date pudding.

The “Sip Some Thai” menu offers cocktails inspired by classic Thai dishes. Highlights include Larb-Moo, blending Ketel One Vodka, mint, roasted rice and serrano ham, and Tom Yum Goong, featuring Ketel One Vodka infused with grilled river prawn shell, galangal, and kaffir lime leaf.

Lily’s

The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok’s all-day dining restaurant, Lily’s, has introduced new dishes to its menu.

Diners can savour a selection of large and small plates, including reimagined classics and refreshed favourites. A series of Bites, Bowls and Single Plates are available throughout the day, including Steak frites bites crafted using A5 wagyu tartare, Applewood-smoked kingfish with ikura, pomelo and Thai herbs, and Cured sustainable salmon with citrus dressing and avocado purée, plus opulent, ocean-fresh Oysters and caviar.

Lily’s Large Plates evolve from day to night, with lighter lunchtime options including Pork cheek massaman with truffle coconut sauce, Northern Thai-style khao soi crab curry with soft-shell crab, salmon roe and noodles, and healthy options like the Chargrilled chicken and quinoa bowl, packed with hay-smoked free-range chicken, avocado, asparagus, broccolini, organic quinoa, sesame and soy-cured egg.

A Set Lunch Menu is available every weekday and features two or three courses of exceptional cuisine, accompanied with a glass of wine. The menu includes Hay-smoked charcoal-grilled free-range chicken with smoked sweet chili, Massaman braised Angus short ribs with Hollandaise, Grilled Phuket lobster with green chilli seafood sauce. The 180-day aged, grass-fed Angus tomahawk is accompanied with farm potato terrain, vine tomatoes and grilled asparagus.

Desserts include Lily’s Chiang Mai chocolate with Thai chilli and pineapple jelly, and Jasmine tea panna cotta with pomelo.

Avant

The Michelin-starred restaurant, which means “before” or “ahead” in French, is helmed by celebrated Singaporean chef, Haikal Johari. To him, “avant” is the process of looking back — drawing on his extensive experience — to advance or move forward with confidence and conviction.

The chef’s tasting menu is hyper seasonal and changes on a daily basis, depending on what’s available. Ten seats at the low dining counter invite guests to interact with the Avant culinary team, with prime views of both the sleek open kitchen, and skyline of the buzzing metropolis below.

“At Avant, we believe hospitality is at the heart of all that we do — combining the attention to detail of fine dining with the warmth of a home,” the chef explains. “Here, every guest is not just a guest but a cherished part of our culinary journey, where my vision of refined dining meets heartfelt service. Cooking is not about pursuing trends,” says chef Johari. “At its essence, it is about thoughtfully rekindling sparks of happiness through food.”

Igniv Bangkok

Igniv Bangkok has introduced the first seasonal menu of the year, available until June 2. The "Spring Menu" symbolises the start of new beginnings and embraces the awakening of plants and flowers in Switzerland and the energy of people gathering after cold winter.

The menu showcases a bounty of spring vegetables, all locally sourced, including rhubarb, corn, peas, aubergines and asparagus. These are complemented by coconut and coconut flower juice, cascara from northern Thailand, alongside cacao from the North and the East.

"In Switzerland, spring is not only when plants and flowers come to life, but also when people come together. It reminds me of farmer's markets, where communities gather, fresh produce fills the stalls, and the energy of the season returns after winter. For this menu, we bring that spirit to life by reimagining classic European spring vegetables, pairing them with intriguing local ingredients, creating new combinations that push the boundaries of our past Spring creations," says head chef Arne Riehn.

The menu has macadamia and coconut, with the freshness of ceviche-style preparations and pickled vegetables. The experience includes 19 handcrafted dishes served in a sharing format, starting with snacks like tartelette with seabream and wasabi. Lettuce with macadamia and langoustine, corn and espelette pepper, followed by main courses highlighting Aubergine, Khon Kaen pepper and mole. Desserts include Rhubarb, made with locally sourced chocolate from Chumphon, coffee and coconut flower juice, and a soufflé infused with cascara.

Summer Palace

“From the streets of Hong Kong to the heart of Bangkok — Cantonese Done Right" is the tagline for the Chinese restaurant at Summer Palace at the InterContinental Bangkok for good reason.

The popular all-you-can-eat dim sum experience, available for lunch and dinner, is great value for money, especially in this economy. The menu from executive Chinese chef Shui Wing Yau and dim sum chef Pui Kwan Chan, both Hong Kong natives, bring the heady flavours of the streets of Hong Kong to the heart of Bangkok.

The dim sum are prepared using the time-honoured techniques of steaming, baking, stir-frying and deep-frying and the menu showcases at least five dishes in each category. Steamed delights in the selection include classic Ha Gao prawn dumplings and a sophisticated black truffle dumpling with vegetables and fresh mushrooms. Wok-fried turnip cake served with chef’s special XO sauce and a baked fresh milk and egg white tart offer textural sensations, as do crispy deep-fried offerings like king crab meat and avocado spring rolls, and mini pancakes of shrimp.

Beyond the all-you-can-eat dim sum, the menu includes choices of appetisers, soups, main courses and desserts. The starter assortment features Cantonese mainstays like Barbecued pork ribs with honey sauce and Jellyfish with chilli and cucumber, one of my favourite dishes. Soups include a Hot and sour Sichuan broth with shrimp, while for mains diners can choose classics such as Chicken fried rice with salted fish and Wok-fried egg noodle with roasted duck and XO sauce, a must-try. Capping off the meal are popular desserts like my all-time favourite Chinese dessert, Black sesame dumplings in ginger tea and the quintessential Chilled sago with pomelo.