Dove Centre pioneers a new standard in special teaching

ELC International Schools has opened The Dove Centre to care for children with special educational needs.

The Dove Centre offers a small class sizes of four to six children, which ensures that each child receives highly personalised support from a dedicated team of educators, therapists and learning specialists.

"We are proud to introduce The Dove Centre, an extension of The City School, which furthers our commitment to providing specialised support to children who benefit from a more tailored and structured environment," said April Beresford, head of teaching and learning at The Dove Centre. "We believe that very child deserves an education that is as unique as they are, using a holistic approach that fosters independence and confidence, ensuring they reach their full potential in diverse educational settings."

The Dove Centre. photos courtesy of ELC

The Dove Centre integrates curriculum plans, evidence-based teaching methods, sensory-friendly spaces and adaptive learning tools to provide an inclusive environment. Its curriculum balances academic growth with life skills, equipping them with the confidence, independence and knowledge necessary for success. Through this more intensive and comprehensive support system, the centre aims to help each child achieve their goals and become a well-rounded individual.

For over 40 years, ELC has been a leader in personalised, child-centric education, ensuring that every young pupil learns in an environment where they feel safe, valued and inspired to learn. The Dove Centre furthers this commitment by offering specialised support to ensure that children who need additional structure can thrive.

At ELC, families are at the heart of every child's journey. It collaborates closely with parents to create a supportive learning experience that extends beyond the classroom. By pioneering a new standard for inclusive education, The City School and The Dove Centre are redefining how educators adapt to each student's special needs and empowering every child to reach their full potential.

(Photo: ELC)

(Photo: ELC)