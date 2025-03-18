Exhibition invites all to explore connections

Nova Contemporary invites art lovers to reflect on their connections to place, time and self during "I Remember, Therefore I Am", which is running at its offsite location -- Baan Thewes on Krung Kasem Road, until April 12.

On display is the latest body of work by self-taught Thai artist Channatip Chanvipava, based in London, who recently temporarily moved his studio back to Bangkok to reconnect with his roots.

While his earlier paintings were largely created and exhibited in Europe, this new collection represents an intimate reconnection with his Thai-Chinese heritage, Confucian teachings and queer experiences within Asia's cultural context.

Working from his studio in a historic mixed-use shophouse in Bangkok's vibrant Bang Rak district, he finds a distinctive intersection between personal history and cultural environment. By revisiting, reinterpreting and reappropriating his memories, he combines them with positive thoughts and vibrant brushstrokes to create deeply personal works.

The new paintings are more figurative than his usual works, reflecting the vivid clarity of his memories and mental pictures from his homeland. He draws inspiration from the vibrant everyday scenes of Bangkok, reinterpreted through the lens of his childhood, queer identity and lived experiences.

He also explores the relationship between interior and exterior spaces and continues to investigate identity, intimacy and belonging through the lens of memory. His paintings evoke both nostalgia and universal resonance.

After graduating from London School of Economics in 2016, Channatip returned to his pursuit of painting which he has practised since a young age. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions. He completed an artist residency with Dragon Hill Residency, Mouans-Sartoux, France last year.

The exhibition is open for public viewing Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm. Baan Thewes is an ancestral house overlooking the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.