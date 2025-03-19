Get up close with exotic animals at The Mall Lifestore

This summer is the right time for children and families to explore the magical world of extraordinary and mysterious animals during "The Mall Lifestore Jungle Walk 2025", at MCC Hall on the 3rd floor of The Mall Lifestore Bangkae until Sunday.

Held in collaboration with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand under Royal Patronage and the Exotic Pet Lovers Association, the event is a chance to venture through the jungle and get up close with 300 rare and fascinating animal species, including bobcats, a skilled hunter from North America; kangaroos, iconic animals from Australia; and lion cubs, the young kings of the jungle.

Presented for the first time ever will also be a simulated cave in the heart of the jungle and a giant crocodile pond where children can learn about nocturnal animals and other wildlife creatures.

They including owls, a nocturnal predator with cat-like eyes; reticulated pythons, the second-largest snake in the world; spectacled caimans, a medium-sized semiaquatic reptile; and elephant scorpions, a venomous creature with a hard exoskeleton. Also, prepare to be amazed by the likes of the Burmese tarantula, leopard geckos, dormouse (or tiny squirrels), beetles and geckos.

Children will also have the opportunity to hold baby crocodiles and interact with rare animals at the "Exotic Camp Cafe" and meet cute and unusual cats at the "Best Cat Cafe".

Other fun-filled activities include Euro Bungee, an exhilarating flight above the jungle. horseback riding, fossil excavations, as well as feeding animals, such as parrots, sulcata tortoises, rabbits, hamsters, goats, sheep and horses. The event returns to The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi from April 11 to 20.

Entry is 50 baht, with proceeds going to the Environmental and Social Foundation to support wildlife conservation efforts.