Bangkok's biggest book fair returns next week

In just one week, bookworms will be able to indulge in a variety of Thai and foreign books during the "53rd National Book Fair and 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair", which kicks off on March 27 and runs daily from 10am to 9pm until April 7, at Hall 5-8 of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road.

Held under the theme "Yor Yak (Giant), Read Big" by the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (Pubat), the year's edition will be bigger than ever with an expanded exhibition space of 20,000m² to accommodate the growing number of participating publishers, which reaches 400 this year.

They will bring an extensive collection of two million books to cater to readers of all interests across 1,200 booths. The fair will be divided into seven zones -- "Fiction and Literature", "Comics and Teen Books (Book Wonderland)", "Children's Books and Educational Books", "General Books", "Old Books", "International Books" and "Non-Book Items and Board Games".

The fair will also present more than 10 exhibitions and 100 creative activities. They include the "Visiting Giant's House" exhibition showcasing a curated list of books under the theme "That Ordinary Book You Should Try Reading"; the "Thai Book Translation Grant" exhibition featuring 15 books that have been selected to be translated into English for international distribution; and "Book Power Exhibition", which will bring books recommended by prominent figures in the soft power sector.

Other highlights include the "Little Read Storyverse: A Universe of Million Stories" exhibition featuring a collection of picture books, creative drawing stations and inspirational activities led by avid readers; and "Author's Salon", offering a platform for independent authors, writers and experts from diverse fields to exchange ideas and share their writing experiences with readers.

For coffee lovers, Pubat Café will for the first time serve premium coffee from renowned cafes. There will also be a dedicated space where visitors can relax and enjoy reading in a tranquil environment after long hours of shopping, as well as traditional Thai massage service.

Another important event is "Bangkok Rights Fair 2025" where 115 publishers and rights agents from 14 countries and territories will participate. It will take place at MR208 on the 2nd floor on March 28 and March 29, with the aim to facilitate more than 200 business matching sessions.