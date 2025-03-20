Free seminar at Siam Paragon offers investment advice

Money & Banking magazine is organising the first seminar of the year titled "An In-Depth Analysis of Emerging Assets in the Era of Trump Disruptions", at Siam Paragon Next Tech, 4th floor, tomorrow, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

The seminar aims to analyse the impact of the "America First" trade policy, which prioritises the US economy, labour and national security interests. This policy shift may cause significant disruptions to the global economy, financial markets and investment landscape in 2025.

There will be four key sessions conducted by leading experts who will be sharing investment strategies and insights on promising assets in 2025 amidst economic shifts.

The first session is "Trump's Global Disruptions -- Turning Crisis into Opportunity". With Donald Trump's return to the White House, the US is expected to adopt a more protectionist stance, particularly by increasing tariffs on key trading partners. Amonthep Chawla, executive vice president of CIMB Thai Bank, will show how this shift will bring challenges to global trade and investment.

The second session is "Gold at 50,000 Baht -- A Near-Certain Profit Opportunity" by Keerathit Hiranyasiri, deputy managing director of MTS Gold Group; and the third is "Profiting from Foreign Stocks -- A Strategy for Retail Investors" by Attanan Piyaset from Bualuang Securities and Thammarat Kittisiriphat from Asia Plus Securities.

In the last session, "Alternative Asset Funds -- The Rising Investment Trend", Trawut Luangsombun, CEO and co-founder of Jitta.com, will touch on mutual funds which offer a diversified approach to alternative asset investment.

The seminar will be conducted in Thai. There is no admission fee.