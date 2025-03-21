Gems of joy

Established by the UN in 2012, the International Day of Happiness falls annually on March 20. This year's theme, Caring and Sharing, encourages small acts and keeping in touch with others.

Recognising the importance of happiness and well-being, Chopard believes that the smallest gestures can bring smiles and send ripples of positivity.

Located on Siam Paragon's M Floor, the Chopard boutique has been decorated with flowers to celebrate the International Day of Happiness. In addition, it presents animations to spread happiness until April 1.

Not only people, diamonds are happy too in the Chopard universe as they twirl in watches and jewellery.

Square additions to the Happy Diamonds Icons collection.

Back in 1976, the Happy Diamonds concept debuted in a timepiece with precious stones floating freely between two sapphire crystals. The dynamic diamond-setting is a metaphor of sorts for the freedom of its wearer, echoing every movement and embodying a sense of joy and spontaneity.

In 2025, Chopard marks the International Day of Happiness with the new Happy Sport 36mm Joaillerie and the Happy Diamonds Icons collection.

Caroline Scheufele disruptly combined steel and diamonds in the original Happy Sport watch from 1993.

With a power reserve of 42 hours, the new automatic model shines in a case crafted from ethical rose gold sparkling with diamonds.

Snow-set pink sapphires enrich the diamond-paved bezel, which frames the white textured mother-of-pearl dial featuring seven dancing gemstones.

The Happy Diamonds Icons collection has been extended to include a new square design, complementing the heart-shaped and round variations.

In ethical 18-carat rose gold or white gold set with diamond brilliants, the playful pendants with one or three floating gemstones capture the very essence of movement, emotion and elation.