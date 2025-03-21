Your horoscope for Mar 21-27

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Extra tasks might pop up as a result of sudden plan adjustments. You may not like them but they're opportunities to showcase your skills. Your efforts catch the attention of higher-ups and clients, bringing well-deserved recognition and reward. A few friends in your network might share news about job openings or business opportunities.

(₿) Your past investments or efforts bring unexpected benefits. A surprise mini windfall could land in your lap. Whatever extra gains you get, don't spend them away. Stash some away for rainy days. What you recently lost may be returned.

(♥) Couples have different schedules so they don't get to spend much downtime with each other. The spark in your relationship might feel a bit dimmer. You could find yourself more sensitive to your partner's habits and quirks. Try to stay patient and communicate clearly, as misunderstandings might arise.

(⚤) You prefer to be single and take a break from dating. Although an admirer or two may try to approach you, you make it clear you don't want to be in a relationship. Your ex may try to contact you and you tell them to go away.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you happily busy and full of energy. Managing your resources, tools and workflow might feel a bit challenging. For entrepreneurs, your connections might help you secure new opportunities for business growth or exciting markets.

(₿) You're busy with your main job and side hustle that you don't have time to spend money. Insurance coverage, refund or overdue payment will finally arrive. Travel or anything international might bring unexpected good fortune. This week's a perfect time to set long-term financial goals.

(♥) Expect more quality moments and a stronger connection. A heart-to-heart may resolve lingering issues. You may make a big financial decision together. Your futures are intertwined, bringing you two closer.

(⚤) If you've been low-key seeing someone, you two may agree to go public as a new couple. If you've been broken up with, you'll finally move on and search for love again. A new face could catch your eye because of how much they look like your ex.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll be full of energy and confidence and ready to make things happen. You'll wrap up tasks you've planned to while taking on new projects that need your full focus. Expect travel, remote collaboration and opportunities for skill development. Be extra cautious with confidential matters and sensitive data. When difficulties arise, your friends and colleagues will help you.

(₿) You might get a surprise cash boost likely from somewhere you don't expect. Try not to splurge but stash some away. Skip any big investments. A family member or close friend may need to borrow money. Be mindful of your financial limits.

(♥) Couples operate on different schedules and they don't get to spend much time with each other. Beware of crossed wires between you and your partner. Stay patient and make sure you're both on the same page when having important conversations. Don't be too adventurous in bed.

(⚤) You have a full plate and then some. You don't want to add finding love to your long list of priorities right now. Money comes before honey. You rather spend your limited free time recharging.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Get ready for unexpected twists and turns. You might bump heads with a few people along the way. You have supporters who quietly root for you and are ready to step in to help when you need them. An opportunity to relocate or work somewhere far from home might come out of the blue.

(₿) A few unexpected bills or fines might pop up, but you’ll some help from unexpected monetary gains. Beware of impulse buys and sketchy online deals that seem too good to be true. Steer clear of high-risk investments and opt for something more secure. Play it smart and long, and you’ll come out ahead.

(♥) Some surprises might shake up your relationship but every plot twist is a chance to learn and understand each other better. You might find out that your bond grows stronger than ever after weathering a storm together. Embrace the journey and trust the process.

(⚤) You love your single life and are in no rush to be in a relationship (or even look for one). However, Cupid may have a different plan.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Work might feel like a game of whack-a-mole, so keep a sharp eye out for hidden issues and tackle them immediately. Navigating sensitive conversations requires a little finesse, so make sure your emails are crystal clear before hitting send. You can expect some solid backup from reliable coworkers when you're in trouble.

(₿) Put more money into your savings because you might have to pay for unexpected health issues, home fixes or car repairs. Say no to gambling because it's a losing game. Keep an eye on social media and your friends circle as you might stumble upon some freelance opportunities.

(♥) Life might feel hectic for both of you. You might find yourself more sensitive to your partner's habits and quirks, which could lead to more disagreements than usual. Take a deep breath and really listen to each other — brighter days are around the corner.

(⚤) You may meet someone who makes your heart go padam padam but your friend may also fancy them. You may be at an emotional crossroads between following your heart or preserving your friendship. Take time to understand your true desires. A romance scammer with hot profile pics may slide into your DMs.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Get ready for a busy workweek. New assignments — both creative and intricate — come your way. Even though you might hit a few snags, your reliable coworkers will have your back. If a job interview or business negotiation is coming up, it will yield good news.

(₿) You could receive some unexpected money but be ready for surprise bills, too. Think twice about big purchases and impulsive investments. Keep your cash close to you — it’s not the best time for lending or investing.

(♥) You might experience some crossed wires or a few jealous moments with your partner. Keep cool and talk things out. Plus, you'll also find some sweet moments to connect and relax.

(⚤) You may meet several admirers IRL and online. Someone close may show romantic interest. You don't know who to choose as each have good qualities of their own. Take some time to connect with your inner voice, which will be your guiding light.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Expect ups and downs at your office. Keep an open mind and you might be surprised by unexpected solutions. You’ll find it easier to work with others and you’ll be able to resolve past conflicts, leading to better communication and smoother teamwork.

(₿) A refund, reimbursement or overdue payment should arrive as expected. A financial negotiation should finally be concluded. You can manage your money better and think twice before making big purchases. You may become debt-free or make a dent in the principal.

(♥) A chance to clear the air with your partner about past issues or repressed frustrations may arise. Expect to make some joint decisions about finances or family matters. Even if you don’t see eye to eye, you’ll find a way to work things out together. Sharing quality moments and enjoying fun activities are on the cards.

(⚤) If you’re stuck in a situationship that’s going nowhere, you may decide to cut ties. If you're still holding back from past relationships, you could finally let go and move on. You might be ready to open yourself to new possibilities.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for a chaotic work week. Work revisions and surprise deadlines await. Higher-ups and clients might raise their expectations and standards. Take care not to rush messages and make communication mistakes.

(₿) You'll have to put a lot of effort and preparation into a financial negotiation but it will help tremendously. Your household or healthcare expenses may increase but you still stay afloat. You may receive money from an unexpected source.

(♥) An unexpected situation causes you to rethink your relationship. You two may bring up things from the past. However, this will be an opportunity to learn from each other and grow together, not apart.

(⚤) You have admirers of the same and the opposite sex. You may start to wonder if you're more fluid than you think. Stay open-minded and listen to your heart and you shall find new aspects within yourself.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A sweet surprise or exciting news puts a big smile on your face. Work collaborations will flow more smoothly. You've got the perfect combo of smarts, spark and swagger to handle any curveballs coming your way. If you're in any creative field, get ready to ride a tidal wave of inspiration while Lady Luck does a happy dance around you.

(₿) Brace yourself for enticing promotions. Don't spend like Yolo. Spend like Yono. Your friends rarely stop you from spurlging and you may need to tell them that you're not comfortable with keeping up with the Joneses.

(♥) You two have no problems making time for cuddles and cute dates. Your relationship will bloom like a flower. The petals of your and their hearts fall away to reveal your true selves. You've never felt so close to anyone as you have with your partner.

(⚤) Travel or a dating app swipe might spark a passionate connection, but beware of unspoken words or unexpected rivalry. Be open to love, but keep your feet on the ground. You friend may introduce you to someone who isn't your type.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You go to work with more enthusiasm. You tackle your backlog and can handle tasks that require attention to detail and decimals. You may have to deal with high-maintenance people. Your higher-ups may trust you more and see you in a more positive light. Colleagues you don't get along with become friendlier.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns from previous endeavours. You attend social events, make new friends and possibly business connections. Financial discussions may be difficult at first, but they're likely to reach a favourable conclusion. You may reduce or pay off debts.

(♥) You might experience communication issues with your partner. Past issues or hidden matters may come to light, leading to important conversations. Remember to be patient and truly listen to your partner's thoughts. This could bring a fresh perspective on your relationship.

(⚤) Life brings a sweet chance to meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat. Meanwhile, a face from the past emerges, stirring butterflies you thought had already flown away. Your heart may feel like a leaf fluttering in gentle breezes as you feel unsure about whom to choose.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your energy levels and creative power will be through the roof. Anything is possible for you! A quick strategy refresh or tweaks to your current plans could lead to better results. Get ready to dive into new work or challenges that will test your attention to detail.

(₿) Your past investments or efforts might yield unexpected benefits. Money talks will go surprisingly well and a wise friend might share truly valuable tips or insights. You manage your money just fine, even if you go for impulse buys. Planning long-term financial goals may be simpler than you think.

(♥) You get fed up with the same arguments lwith your partner. Text communication may cause miscommunication as it doesn't show nuance. You may feel like you want to spend time alone to get away from relationship issues.

(⚤) A new crush or romantic spark might feel intriguing and alluring, but they might be hiding something. An old flame could make a surprise comeback, maybe looking for closure or even revenge. It’s better to take a step back and get a clearer view of the situation. Be careful not to ignore any red flags.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Work might feel like a grind. You might run into a few snags but you have supporters around ready to give you a boost. Step-by-step, you'll push through and get the chance to clear out backlog. Some new job opportunities might pop up, but read the fine print carefully so you don't jump into anything you can't back out of.

(₿) You might hear good news about the perks you've been waiting for. An opportunity to earn extra income through behind-the-scenes work or invisible contribution may come your way. Think twice before you splurge on something big or jump into a new investment.

(♥) You and your partner might hit a few communication bumps but a trusted friend could step in to help smooth things over like a peacemaker. A heart-to-heart chat could work wonders. Trying something different with your partner could add excitement to your routine and might be the plot device your love story needs.

(⚤) Remember that not everyone who shows up in your life is here to stay. Some people might drift in and out of your orbit. Live your life as you see fit and see who sticks around. Let fate work its magic and bring the right someone to you.