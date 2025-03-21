Guru's Weekly Buzz: March 21-27

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

TRAVEL

New opening / Aman Nai Lert / April 2

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, a new urban sanctuary will open on April 2. Located in the oasis of Nai Lert Park, the highly anticipated hotel offers 52 expansive suites alongside a 1,500m2 Aman Spa & Wellness centre, multiple dining and socialising venues and exceptional branded residences. Aman Nai Lert Bangkok brings brand full circle from its 1988 launch of flagship property Amanpuri in Phuket and will provide a gateway to Aman’s 24 hotels and resorts in Asia. The ninth floor, crowned by an atrium and reception area, features Arva, the signature Italian restaurant, and the 1872 Lounge Bar, a lively space for social gatherings. The Pool Bar and infinity pool offer views of Nai Lert Park's green canopy. Aman Spa & Wellness will house both and an Aman Spa and a medical clinic with an extensive range of hydrotherapy facilities and movement spaces. An exclusive floor, reserved for Aman Guests and Aman Club Founders, will offer privileged access to two restaurants, an elegant Aman Lounge and a Cigar Bar. Reservations for accommodation are now open. Dining and spa bookings will be available from April 2. Visit the hotel's website.

Party in Phuket / Flamingo Beach Club

Flamingo Beach Club in Phuket turns every day into a beachside party with their weekly schedule of promotions and activities. Happy hours for those who wish to indulge in sundowners. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, clubgoers can catch fire shows. On Wednesdays, visit the club for 10% off on all sushi selections. On Thursdays, join sunset yoga session. After that, it's ladies' night when every woman gets a complimentary glass of prosecco before a resident DJ puts on a groovy set. Kick off the weekend on Friday nights with DJ sets.

Himalayan sound bath / Devasom Hua Hin

Devasom Hua Hin Resort launches the Himalayan healing sound bath as its new immersive wellness experience. Guests get to unwind in a tranquil beachfront setting while benefiting from an ancient wellness practice, being enveloped in the soothing symphony of singing bowls to release stress, restore balance and enhance overall well-being. These complimentary group sessions take place every Saturday.

Dusit new residence / Dusit Ajara Hua Hin

Dusit International is embarking on a new journey as an ultra-luxury residential developer with the announcement of “Dusit Ajara Hua Hin”. The new project transforms a historic Hua Hin location. The 20-rai field in front of Dusit Thani Hua Hin will feature "low rise, low density" leasehold residences across seven buildings; four three-storey buildings and three six-storey buildings with a total of 96 residential units. The units range from 70-90m² one-bedroom suites, 120-180m² two-bedroom suites, 250m² three-bedroom suites and penthouses. Each ground-level unit will have a private garden, while amenities include an outdoor living area, multi-generational swimming pool, kids’ playground, common rooms, indoor and outdoor clubhouse areas, and a lush tropical landscape. Residents can access five-star hotel services through Dusit Hospitality Services and Dusit Gold Platinum’s exclusive privileges at participating Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

EAT

Patagonian toothfish / Pagoda Chinese Restaurant / Until April 30

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering Patagonian toothfish until the end of April. Sustainably sourced from the ice-cold waters of the Kerguelen and Crozet islands, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, and certified by the Marine Stewardship Council, the fish will be served in seven dishes. Enjoy it Steamed with aged Hong Kong soy sauce; Homemade Hunan-style fermented chilli sauce; or in a Homemade black bean sauce; Wok-fried with XO sauce; Egg yolk and superior sauce for a luxurious, velvety texture; or with Ginger, scallions and dried chilli. The fish is also served in Sichuan-style hot and sour soup with pickled cabbage and chilli. Visit the hotel's website.

Bar bites / Cru Champagne Bar

High above the city at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Cru Champagne Bar offers bar bites to complement theChampagne selection and curated cocktails, and sweeping 360-degree views of Bangkok’s skyline. Savour Wagyu beef skewers paired with a smoked capsicum BBQ sauce. Delight in Tsar-cut salmon mille-feuille or San Daniele ham. Seafood lovers will appreciate the half-dozen fresh oysters, served with all the necessary accompaniments for a classic touch of ocean-fresh luxury. Indulgence also include Churros filled with sour cream and finished with oscietra caviar, a perfect match for a glass of Champagne. Visit the hotel's website.

New promotion / The Siam Tea Room / Until March 31

The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront has launched a new promotion. This month, enjoy a 50% discount on à la carte food and drinks every Monday. Savor chef Aony’s signature dishes, including Grandma's recipe spicy and sour pomelo salad with mango, Fluffy fish, crispy-fried sepat fish and sweet pork; BBQ free-range pork ribs, served with spicy tamarind glaze and ground roasted rice; Yellow crab curry with betel leaves served with steamed rice vermicelli and Khao soi.

Crab night / Ventisi

Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has introduced a Crab Night Buffet every Thursday to Saturday. The ocean-inspired feast showcases an impressive selection of premium crab dishes and seafood specialties, complemented by the rich flavours of Thai and Italian cuisine. The menu is a celebration of crab in all its forms. Enjoy the natural sweetness of Steamed snow crab, the indulgent creaminess of Steamed crab with fresh milk and the bold flavours of Singapore black pepper crab claws, among other dishes. Beyond the crab-focused creations, the buffet offers a lavish seafood spread featuring fresh prawns, oysters and mussels. Visit the hotel's website.

Fish special / Akira Back Bangkok / Until April 30

Akira Back Bangkok at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering Patagonian toothfish in a series of special dishes, along with the “Chef’s Sampler & Refined Pairing” promotion. Diners can choose Homemade mandu, Korean-style dumplings served with spicy ponzu sauce or Bossam, an interpretation of “sam”, the beloved Korean dish, which features tender toothfish wrapped in fresh vegetables for the ultimate balance of tastes and textures, among others. Visit the hotel's website.

New offers / 25 Degrees Bangkok

25 Degrees Bangkok at the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G is rolling out three new promotions that bring the mix of heat, sweet and unexpected indulgence. The Salsa Slam is a burger with Mexican attitude. The M&M Milkshakes offer two M&M-packed milkshakes that hit just right. The M&M’s Milkshake is a creamy dream of toasted almond chocolate ice cream swirled with chocolate M&M’s, while the M&M’s Boozy Shake has Jameson Irish whiskey. The Flûtes & Frites is a pairing that proves bubbles and burgers are a match made in foodie heaven. Visit the hotel's website.

Afternoon tea / Shangri-La Bangkok / Until March 31

Indulge in the seasonal mango-inspired afternoon tea, crafted in celebration of Shangri-La’s “Rooted In Nature” project. Featuring the tangy sweetness of Thai mangoes, the Lobby Lounge tea offers savoury bites, complemented by an array of fresh, handcrafted pastries. Visit the hotel's website.

Bar snacks / St. Regis Bar Bangkok / Every Friday

The St. Regis Bar enhances its evening cocktail offerings with a new culinary addition, the Crudo Bar Experience. This crafted à la carte menu highlights a delightful array of raw fish and seafood dishes inspired by Mediterranean traditions. The weekly Crudo Bar Experience features fresh and delicate flavors with a protein-filled snacks or light dinner before drinks. This offer is available every Friday. Highlights include à la carte dishes such as Black Angus beef carpaccio and Australian Wagyu beef tartare. Seafood lovers will also delight in the Hokkaido scallop crudo topped with superior caviar and Tuna Nikkei ceviche. Visit the hotel's website.

Romantic night / Red Sky

Take your date night to extraordinary heights at Red Sky Restaurant, with its "Romantic Dinner For Two". Crafted by chef de cuisine Luca Russo, the culinary experience combines breathtaking views, exquisite dishes and an unforgettable ambience. Perched on the 55th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Red Sky boasts sweeping panoramic views of Bangkok’s glittering skyline. The evening begins at Cru Champagne Bar and continues with a menu featuring a choice of starters such as a Red Sky Caesar salad, Alaskan King Crab, Mushroom cappuccino or Red Sky Bisque. Each couple will also receive a beautiful bouquet of roses, a perfect keepsake from an enchanting night.

JOIN

Inner harmony / Slowcombo / March 22 and March 30

Harmonise the body, mind and soul with an immersive experience that blends the ancient wisdom of ayurveda and the healing vibrations of sound therapy. Enjoy the “Energy Rebalance & Flow” sound healing session by Arrissra on March 22. On the same day, also enjoy “Inner Light Activation Breathwork and Sound Healing” through conscious breathwork techniques. On March 30, join the first manifestation club in Thailand and say goodbye to bad vibes. Visit the website.

World Film Series / TK Park / March 29

The Contemporary World Film Series returns to TK Park at Centralworld, with Lahn Mah or How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. A moving and thought-provoking family drama that deals with love, rivalry and money. The film director Pat Boonnitipat will attend the screening and answer questions. There will be a reception after the screening with Thai food by chef Vanessa Wu of Kinnaree restaurant and the famed Monsoon Valley Thai wines from Siam Winery. Email filmforum17@gmail.com for reservations.

Wellness weekend / The Peninsula Bangkok / March 22-23

The Peninsula Bangkok will host the "Wellness Weekend", on March 22-23. The Wellness Weekend is designed to offer a selection of expert-led workshops and activities, under the theme "The Art Of Finding Your Inner Self". There will be "Flexibility and Flow Vinyasa Yoga" with Sagar Bhaati, Muay Thai by The Peninsula instructor, Naïve Art by Associate Prof Niroj Jarungjitvittawat and a Sound Medicine Workshop by Kru Ter (Rathakarn Haruenkit). Participants also have access to the wellness facilities, including steam rooms, saunas and hot and cold plunge pools. Visit the hotel's website.

Khao Chae therapy / Spa InterContinental

Spa InterContinental at the InterContinental Bangkok is offering respite from the Thai summer with a unique approach. Combining botanical fragrances, the extraordinary qualities of rice and a delicate precision fit for royalty, the 90-minute Khao Chae Therapy programme provides a wonderful retreat from the heat. The programme begins with a regal 30-minute Jasmine Rice Body Scrub incorporating jasmine and rose scented water. The gentle exfoliation using extracts from Thai Jasmine rice uncovers the skin’s natural radiance, leaving the body silk soft. After the revelation is a 60-minute Jasmine Rice Bran Oil Massage. Paired with aromatherapy, gentle and firm pressure is alternated during the application of golden rice bran oil. Visit the hotel's website.

STUFF

Artwork auction / Phillips Dropshop / March 27

On March 27, three printed works by Thai artist Gongkan, each in a series of 30, will become available on Phillips Dropshop, a “buy now” e-commerce platform offering limited-edition releases of primary market art and objects in partnership with artists, collaborators and brands defining contemporary culture. The offering will include three works, each measuring 50x50cm. The piece depict Gongkan’s surreal world and feature a boy-like character central to the artist’s work. Visit the website.