Hope Fair Market returns this week at Rembrandt

The Hope Fair will return with the "Spring Hope Fair Market" at Rembrandt Bangkok Hotel, Sukhumvit 18, on Thursday from 11am to 8pm.

This one-day boutique shopping event will feature over 100 local artisans, entrepreneurs and designers, offering a curated selection of handcrafted goods, including fashion, jewellery, home decor and wellness products.

Beyond shopping for unique, sustainable items in a vibrant atmosphere, families and friends can indulge in gourmet delights, organic produce and artisanal foods that celebrate the freshness of the season.

Since its inception, The Hope Fair has provided a platform for small businesses to showcase their work, featuring carefully curated products ranging from handcrafted home decor and fashion accessories to artisanal goods and gourmet foods. The event is designed for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship, ethical sourcing and sustainable production.

More than just a marketplace, the fair remains committed to social impact. Over the years, it has actively supported the Mercy Centre, a foundation dedicated to helping underprivileged children and families in Bangkok's Klong Toey community. To date, the fair has donated over two million baht, funding essential initiatives such as school repairs, elderly care, and education programmes.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in these efforts by bringing gently used clothes, toys, and household items for donation. All contributions will be collected at the event and distributed directly to those in need.