Mad Face is back with a feast for the senses

PUBLISHED : 24 Mar 2025 at 06:35

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

WRITER: Patcharawalai Sanyanusin

photos courtesy of Mad Face
photos courtesy of Mad Face

'Nerves and Senses" is the theme of this year's Mad Face festival, promising to take food lovers beyond taste and into the realm of edible perception. Held at the Event Hall, 2nd floor of Central Chidlom, Phloenchit Road, the festival runs daily from 11am to 10pm, starting tomorrow until April 6.

Designed to heighten taste, smell, texture and ambience, the festival seamlessly integrates gastronomy, art, music and culture through interactive showcases, exclusive tastings and thought-provoking discussions -- inviting guests to engage their senses in new and unexpected ways.

The programme includes exhibitions on fresh produce and raw ingredients, presenting fruits and vegetables as artistic elements while highlighting their bold colours and natural pigments.

Visitors can also explore pastry and dessert installations that blend classic techniques with creative twists, offering a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Meanwhile, the beauty of fermented foods and beverages -- such as kimchi, kombucha and sourdough -- will be showcased in a visually striking display.

A pop-up market, held in collaboration with Jingjai Farmer's Market, will offer fresh, organic and sustainably sourced produce, dairy, meats, sauces and artisanal goods. This gives visitors the chance to purchase high-quality ingredients directly from local farmers and producers.

At a curated bar serving craft sodas, cocktails, natural wines and non-alcoholic options, guests can enjoy personalised drinks while learning about the stories behind small-batch, locally sourced ingredients from independent producers.

To enhance the immersive dining experience, Bangkok Community Radio will present an eclectic mix of ambient, avant-garde and experimental sounds through curated playlists and live electronic performances. These audio experiences will be paired with interactive digital visual art to create a dynamic sensory interplay.

A workshop series will offer hands-on opportunities to interact with food and experiment with sensory perception. Meanwhile, a screening room will merge food, film and art, crafting a layered, cinematic dining experience.

On Saturdays and Sundays, a night party will feature experimental DJ sets, while an exclusive dinner in the screening room will present a curated menu designed to synchronise with ambient soundscapes and dual-screen visuals.

Tickets are priced at 300, 700, and 3,500 baht. Entry to the exhibitions and selected public activities is free.

Visit facebook.com/madface.food.

