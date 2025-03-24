Book bonanza

Thailand's biggest celebration of books is set to return in full force this month, promising readers, writers, and publishers an unforgettable literary experience. The 53rd National Book Fair and the 23rd Bangkok International Book Fair will take place from Thursday to April 7 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, where more than one million books will sprawl across a vast exhibition area of over 20,000m². This year's edition runs under the theme "Y Yak [Giant], Read Big", reflecting both the size and significance of what has become a landmark event in Thailand's cultural calendar.

"'Y Yak' is a symbol of grandeur, reflecting the growth of the National Book Fair, which is more than just selling books," said Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), at a recent press conference. Indeed, this year's fair is shaping up to be bigger than ever, with a newly expanded layout transforming the entire LG floor of Queen Sirikit Center into a literary wonderland. From its original setup of three halls, the fair will now take over four -- accommodating not only the rising number of visitors, expected to exceed 1.3 million, but also the increasing participation of local and international publishers eager to take part.

The 2025 edition will feature more than 1,200 booths from 400 publishers, offering everything from fiction and non-fiction to educational materials, comics and rare finds. The fair is carefully divided into seven zones: Fiction and Literature, Comic Books and Teens (Book Wonderland), Children's and Educational Books, General Books, Old Books, Foreign Books, and a Non-Book zone. These zones will present over two million books in total, ensuring that every kind of reader -- from casual browsers to dedicated bibliophiles -- can find something to enjoy. A special PUBAT Creative Zone has also been curated, bringing an innovative edge to the fair, with more than 10 themed exhibitions and over 100 creative activities planned throughout the event.

Staying true to its mission of making reading attractive and relevant to the younger generation, PUBAT has once again invited a host of well-known guest stars and influencers to take part in the event's promotions. At the press conference, celebrity attendees included Tachaya "Keng" Prathumwan, Jirakit "Mek" Thawornwong and Tossaporn "Sin" Achawanuntakul from the pop duo Singular. Their presence helped bring the event's theme to life as they shared personal experiences on the value of reading and introduced their favourite books to fans.

But the fair isn't just about leisure reading and celebrity fanfare -- it's also an important venue for the business side of books. One of this year's major highlights is the Bangkok Rights Fair 2025, a two-day business matching event for international copyright trading, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Room MR208, 2nd floor of the Queen Sirikit Center. Supported by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund, this is the second time the event is being held and expectations are high. More than 115 publishers and copyright agents from 14 countries and territories, including the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand are set to participate. The event aims to facilitate more than 200 business negotiations, with a projected copyright trading value of over two million US dollars, or approximately 68.5 million baht.

"After the success of the previous Bangkok Rights Fair 2024 business negotiations, this event has attracted the attention of publishers and copyright agents from many countries who are looking for works written by Thai writers," Suwich added.

Pop singer Tossaporn 'Sin' Achawanuntakul. PUBAT

The rights fair not only allows Thai writers and publishers to connect with international partners, but also serves as a platform for strategic collaboration. For instance, PUBAT plans to sign book exchange and development agreements with several international organisations, including the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and Malaysia's Kota Buku. The agreement with TAICCA focuses on funding exchanges for participation in the Taipei International Book Exhibition and the Bangkok Rights Fair, while the deal with Kota Buku involves the joint development of copyright trading between the Asian Rights Fair and Bangkok Rights Fair. Visitors to the international zone of the fair can also explore country booths showcasing books, copyrights, and cultural content from nations such as England, China, Korea, India, Iran, Taiwan, Cambodia and Ukraine.

Beyond publishing and rights deals, this year's fair also features a wide array of engaging exhibitions and interactive zones that cater to readers of all ages. One of the most imaginative is the "Giant Visiting Exhibition", which features a replica of the giant Phipek's desk, complete with oversized stationery, as though the giant himself were just out for a nap. Here, visitors can find a list of books under the theme "That Ordinary Book That You Should Try Reading" -- a collection of humble yet impactful titles recommended by everyday readers. Another must-see is the Thai Book Translation Exhibition for International Distribution, which showcases 15 outstanding Thai books selected by the Office of the Higher Education Commission (OHEC) for translation. Featured titles include Jing Jok Hang Duan by Ritai Chongsarit, Tiew Ban Puean Sanuk Jang by Kritsana Kanchanapha, Second To Weightlessness by Wuttichai Kritsanaprakonkit, Kee Bad by Prasertsak Patmarit and Phan Phop Mai Phukphan by Seksan Prasertkul, among others.

Also returning this year is the Book Power Exhibition, a curated showcase of titles recommended by prominent figures in Thailand's Soft Power industries. For those seeking more hands-on activities, visitors can take part in "Write a Book For the Giant to Read", a collaborative storytelling game, or try "Pick Up a Giant and Receive a Mission From the Sky", where participants complete fun reading-related challenges in exchange for prizes. Anyone who spends at least 500 baht on books at the fair is eligible to join this activity by presenting their receipt.

A particularly heartwarming initiative comes from the One Read, Million Wakes Up Foundation, which is launching the "Book Funds That Fit Your Heart" campaign. This project will donate 10,000 baht each to 20 schools and institutions in need, totalling 200,000 baht, allowing them to buy books of their choosing directly from the fair. The foundation is also promoting BookterflyEffect, the idea that a single read can spark a wave of positive change. Additional highlights include a secondhand book donation drive, the "Bookathon" competition for fresh ideas to reshape Thailand's book industry, workshops such as "Incubation 1" and "DesAI Thinking", and panel discussions like BooKATrend, which delves into shifting social dynamics and their impact on publishing. Aspiring creatives can also participate in a mentoring session with experts or present ideas in the "ABC Killer Pitching" competition to refine their communication skills.

To make the fair even more welcoming, Amarin Book Center Co Ltd. has set up a cosy space for visitors to relax and read after shopping. Café lovers will be delighted with "PUBAT Café", featuring a booth selling coffee from renowned ROWIE'S x PUBAT café, with a special menu available exclusively at this event. There's even a traditional Thai massage area, courtesy of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, offering a peaceful respite amidst the excitement. For convenience, Thailand Post will be on-site with discounted shipping services, allowing attendees to send books home or gift them to others.

With expected sales surpassing 420 million baht -- up by 5%-10% from last year -- the event not only promises a rich literary experience but also reinforces Thailand's standing as a growing force in the global book industry.