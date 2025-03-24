"The World In One Bite" returns for its 2025 edition under the "Talk Of The Taste" theme. This time around, Central Embassy and Central Chidlom join forces in offering 200 food pop-ups, live music performances, creative workshops, collaborations and deals for foodies. The festival is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Central The 1 Credit Card, Michelin Guide and The Coffee Calling BKK 2025.

Some 200 curated restaurants are brought together under one roof, divided into a gourmet market on Level 3, a dessert hub on Level 4 and legendary names on Level 5 of Central Embassy. Coffee connoisseurs should stop by Level 6 to meet coffee gurus and enjoy barista competitions and engaging workshops.

For Thai flavours, head to Eathai for famous street food pop-ups selected by the Michelin Guide and recipients of the Michelin Bib Gourmand, alongside exclusive offerings such as a special afternoon tea set with the band Perses, traditional puppet performances by Joe Louis Puppet, Thai coconut pancake workshops and a soi dao lucky draw.

Get your sweet tooth satisfied on Level 4. Le Petit Cafe By Souri offers exclusive Fruity White Tea macarons created by actor Win Metawin, available at Central Embassy. Fans can also join him in making macarons together while supporting a good cause through the Term Foundation, which funds an urban vegetable garden project at Wat Phra Ram 9.

Check out exclusive culinary collaborations at Siwilai City Club on Level 5, including The Shoyu Stand’s special ramen and authentic Thai delicacies by Krua Ban Inn and Kaewloon. Enjoy cocktail experiences with Bar Not Found and The Continental Bar, as well as Saturday night music featuring performances from Pru and Triumphs Kingdom. That's not all. From Sundays to Thursdays, Kids'chen Workshop and daily Happy Hour are from 5–9pm.

Discover special menu creations from restaurants and cafés within Central Embassy, such as Butterflypea lemon and Roselle sorbet from Albero, Truffle roast beef set from Ippudo, Gyokuro matcha shaved ice from The Dessert By Kaithong Original, LA fried rice and Duck bon choux from The Hungry Duck By Ginger Farm Kitchen.

At Central Chidlom, discover a range of restaurants and exciting activities, starting with pop-ups, culinary workshops, craft beer and weekend DJ sets on Level 1. On Level 2, check out a multi-sensory dining experience by Mad Face.

"The World In One Bite 2025: Talk Of The Taste" takes place at at Central Embassy and Central Chidlom from March 25 to April 6 from 10am–9pm.