Central Embassy converts into foodie paradise

"The World In One Bite 2025" kicks off today and runs daily from 10am to 9pm until April 6 under the concept "Talk Of The Taste" at Central Embassy and Central Chidlom.

The annual culinary festival promises more than just delicious food as it brings over 200 renowned food pop-ups, live music performances and a string of creative workshops to spark conversations through exceptional flavours and elevate the dining experience for everyone.

At Central Embassy, health-conscious foodies can enjoy clean dishes from over 20 pop-up shops on the 3rd floor, while those with a sweet tooth can indulge in delightful desserts and bakery items from 40 shops on the 4th floor. Also, another 30 legendary restaurants will be serving their signature dishes on the 5th floor.

Alternatively, visitors can enjoy special recipes from exclusive culinary collaborations under the theme "Taste In The Sky By Siwilai City Club", also on the 5th floor.

In collaboration with Coffee Calling BKK 2025, Open House on the 6th floor is where coffee lovers can meet with coffee gurus, watch barista competitions and join workshops.

Another highlight is "Thai Street Tales By Eathai" on the LG floor which gathers famous street food pop-ups selected by Michelin Guide and awarded with the Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction. There, shoppers can enjoy an exclusive afternoon tea set and witness traditional puppet performances by Joe Louis Puppet.

Meanwhile, at Central Chidlom, popular pop-up stores will present special dishes and exclusive items at Public Lane & Public Market on the 1st floor. Also arranged there is a line-up of exclusive workshops on how to make chocolate mousse, turn pudding into adorable desserts and decorate sticky rice with savoury pork toppings.

More hands-on workshops featuring tips for making matcha cheesecake, mini pork burgers and classic Japanese desserts are presented on the 4th floor; while Lofter on the 6th floor will feature a workshop by Roti Street, "Build-Your-Own Pizza Battle" by Bar Italia by Gigi and a traditional Thai dessert workshop by Yotse (Jay Yang).