Beach polo returns to Hua Hin

The much-anticipated "Princess Pa's Cup InterContinental – B.Grimm Beach Polo 2025" will return to the stunning shores of Hua Hin on Saturday, bringing together world-class polo and high society.

Held to mark the 14th anniversary of unparalleled commitment to a meaningful cause, this year's tournament will see four distinguished teams from Thailand, Hong Kong, Belgium and Germany competing on the pristine beachfront of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

As the only beach polo tournament of its kind in Asia, the competition promises thrilling matches, exceptional sportsmanship and an unforgettable atmosphere.

The event will offer a full day of excitement, beginning with a buffet lunch featuring exquisite cuisine at 12.30pm, while sponsor activity booths will provide interactive experiences for guests. Adding a touch of glamour to the day will be a fashion show on horseback at 2.45pm, followed by horse racing. The polo games start at 4pm, showcasing top-tier equestrian talent.

As the Sun sets, the "Sea Breeze Garden Party" will offer an elegant evening by the shore, culminating in a breathtaking performance by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra under the Hua Hin sky.

More than just a sporting spectacle, the event supports HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati's Kamlangjai Project, which provides opportunities for incarcerated individuals to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society with dignity.