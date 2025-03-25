Asia’s biggest group fitness festival returns

The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025 (Tuff 2025), Asia's largest group fitness festival, is coming to True Icon Hall, Iconsiam on June 7-8.

Hosted by Fitness First Thailand in collaboration with Iconsiam and Les Mills Asia Pacific, the two-day event is set to welcome more than 8,000 participants from across Asia and beyond.

Tuff 2025 will redefine group fitness, bringing together high-energy workouts, world-class trainers and an electrifying festival atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this event promises an unparalleled fitness experience that blends movement, music and motivation.

What to expect at Tuff 2025:

• The Biggest Les Mills Classes Line-up Ever: Featuring bodypump, bodycombat, bodyjam, RPM, Les Mills dance, body balance and the debut of Les Mills pilates. Total of 13 classes over two days.• Red Hot Dance Ignition by Fitness First: Mix of pop, hip-hop, house, Latin, shuffle, K-pop and EDM with a sexy, feminine twist.• Global superstar, trainers and presenters: The gathering of Les Mills trainers, presenters and ambassadors walking legends including the top superstars from Thailand team.• Immersive stage production: Experience cutting-edge sound, lighting and visuals.• Hyrox physical fitness test: A global fitness challenge designed for all levels.

Tickets for Tuff 2025 are available via Eventpop.