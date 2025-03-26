Disney stars come to life in Bangkok

Disney On Ice is set to empower our inner hero with timeless tales and adventurous stories presented during "Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero", which kicks off tomorrow at 6.30pm, at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. It will continue with eight more rounds daily at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, plus a 10.30am matinee on weekends, until Sunday.

This multi-generational show will whisk everyone in the family away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments as the adventures of favourite Disney stars are brought to life like never before.

Audiences will get to step inside the music and magic of Encanto with Mirabel and her family as they learn everyone has a special gift. Then, sail away with Moana and Maui on their brave journey across the ocean to return the heart of Te Fiti.

Also, join Anna and Elsa from Frozen on their quest to protect their kingdom. Young ladies will be inspired by Disney princesses with stories of courage, determination and kindness as they swim under the sea with Ariel, explore an enchanted castle with Belle and belt out their dreams with Rapunzel.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, the show features world-class ice skating, iconic music and stunning costumes that promise to make it an experience the whole family will treasure forever.

Tickets are priced from 800 baht to 3,200 baht on weekdays and 800 baht to 3,500 baht on weekends. They can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.