Impact Arena presents grand gathering of cats

A troop of adorable felines are ready to melt hearts during Thailand Cat Lovers Fair 2025, which will kick off on Friday and run daily from 10am to 8pm until Sunday. The venue is Impact Hall 8 of Muang Thong Thani.

Held for the first time, the fair will present products and services for cats from over 300 brands, a string of fun activities, as well as opportunities to see rare and traditional Thai cat breeds and exotic breeds from around the world throughout seven major zones.

Besides the exotic Siamese nine-point cat, Somali cat (fox-like long-haired breed) and long-haired Bengal cat, visitors will see the world's most expensive and beloved breeds like the Persian longhair and British shorthair on Friday; and the rarely-seen Wila Krungthep cat, alongside legendary Thai breeds such as Wichianmat or Siamese, Korat, Suphalak and Khao Manee on Sunday. Also, prepare to enjoy the heart-warming Cat Morality Play starring talented felines on Saturday.

Many cat competitions will also take place, such as the "Wilarlak Rattanakosin Fancy Cat Contest" on Friday, "Rare-Coloured Thai Cat Competition" and "Healthy Cat Contest" on Saturday and "Thailand's 5 Legendary Cat Breed Contest" on Sunday. Among fun games for cats and their owners will be "Speed Eating Challenge", "Lucky Cat Game" and "Tunnel to Mom Race".

Those wishing to expand their knowledge can learn about the legacy of traditional Thai cats from cat expert Preecha Wattana and meet a new-gen cat breeder on Friday. On Sunday, experts from the Cat Fanciers' Association and World Cat Federation will provide tips on raising cats to international standards.

Creative cat-themed workshops will also be arranged and famous cat-loving celebrities and influencers will be present to join special activities on all three days.