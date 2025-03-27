Impact Arena presents ultimate Thai street food experience

Myriad street food restaurants will be serving their delicious dishes on the same ground at "Impact x Shell Chuan Chim 3", which will kick off tomorrow and run daily from 3pm to midnight until April 6, at the front yard of Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

A collaboration between Impact Exhibition Management and Shell Chuan Chim, a symbol of culinary excellence deeply rooted in Thai culture, the grand festival returns with the concept of "Serving Deliciousness, Unleashing Fun, Enjoying Summer" and promises to take food lovers on a culinary journey for 10 full days.

What makes this event so unique is that it will bring together restaurants of savoury and sweet dishes that are certified by Shell Chuan Chim from all regions across the country.

Among the highlights will be Khua Gai Ai Khrao, winner of The Spoon 2 Golden Spoons Award; Kuay Chap Yuen Puen, featuring chewy noodles in rich broth; and Emily's shredded chicken rice noodles, showcasing Grandma Warat's perfectly balanced secret recipe.

Other participating shops will be Worrarat Salapao Betong reputed for its flavourful steamed buns made from soft dough; Rosnual Banthat Thong offering Thai desserts; and Khanom Jeen Phuket Baan Ama, celebrated for its rich flavour.

This is also a chance to try many other authentic dishes beloved by Thais nationwide, including pad kaprow which is ranked second-best globally by chef Bank Paphakorn, champion of Iron Chef Thailand, from Jit Sod Chuen restaurant.