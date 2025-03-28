Valentino showcases Pavillon des Folies

Maison Valentino celebrated the Pavillon des Folies spring/summer 2025 collection with an exclusive event at The Glass House, Nai Lert Park in Bangkok, last week. Held on March 20 and 21, the event showcased a curated selection of women's and men's ready-to-wear pieces, alongside Valentino Garavani handbags, shoes and accessories from the collection. Guests had the opportunity to explore Valentino Garavani bags, including standout runway designs such as the Valentino Garavani 9to5 bag, featuring the all-over Cherryfic pattern and the highly coveted Valentino Garavani Le Chat de la Maison cat-shaped minaudière -- both destined to become the season's most desirable accessories. The two-day event offered guests an immersive and exclusive experience, highlighting the Pavillon des Folies campaign and celebrating Valentino's ongoing dialogue with fashion and contemporary culture.

2. Dolce & Gabbana's women's fall/winter 2025 collection. photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates the modern cool girl

Effortless attitude, a bold stride and cosmopolitan allure -- that's the Dolce & Gabbana "cool girl", the star of the women's autumn/winter 2025 collection. The collection is modern and fresh, inspired by cool girls on the streets. The looks are based on styling that's natural and glamourous at the same time. The focus is no longer on a single item, but on the styling and the approach to dressing -- they want to concentrate on the creation of the outfit and not on the single item itself. The collection is divided into two sections -- outerwear and evening wear. Utility-inspired leather outerwear discover lingerie, slip dresses with intricate details and lace bodysuits. Masculine and feminine elements blend seamlessly, while street style and urban influences guide aesthetic choices. Eveningwear becomes truly captivating with dresses showcased in all their refined glory -- without any distractions -- featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering touches of sequins and crystals.

3. Rimowa's Rosewood. photo courtesy of Rimowa

Rimowa introduces new hue for travel

Rimowa introduces Rosewood, a sophisticated seasonal colour for its highly functional Essential Sleeve suitcase -- a versatile option equally fitting for leisurely escapes and professional journeys. A warm, earthy pink hue with subtle depth, Rosewood's elegant monochromatic finish elevates the Essential Sleeve range, extending seamlessly from the suitcase's polycarbonate shell to its colour-matched sleeve. Joining the existing palette of Matte Black and Glossy Slate, the seasonal colour is available in both Cabin and Cabin Plus sizes to accommodate journeys of every kind. Crafted from an abrasion resistant nylon with water-repellent coating, the sleeve is equipped with one zipped compartment, a padded section and two additional pockets. The case, backed by Rimowa's lifetime guarantee, also features the maison's signature smart functionalities, from the stage-free telescopic handle and multiwheel system to ensure a seamless travel experience to its TSA-approved locks to secure your belongings. They are available at Rimowa stores worldwide and online at rimowa.com.

4. Maison Margiela & Christian Louboutin collection. photo courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Margiela's Tabi meets Louboutin's red sole

Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin unveil their first collaborative prêt-à-porter collection. The shoe capsule follows artistic dialogue staged between creative director John Galliano and Christian Louboutin as part of the Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal haute couture collection in January 2024. This new symbiosis brings together the dressmaker and the shoemaker as they reinterpret the defining elements of their creative languages through two distinct propositions. The Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin collection features three styles that reimagine the maison's signature Tabi through the curvaceous and feminine design language of Christian Louboutin, all finished with the designer's signature red sole. Meanwhile, the Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela collection re-frames the seductive silhouettes of Christian Louboutin. The capsule revolves around the maison's notion of his unique technique evolved from haute couture explorations, introducing four styles.

5. 'If You Know, You Know. Loro Piana's Quest For Excellence' exhibition. photo courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana celebrates centennial with Shanghai exhibition

In a tribute to its centennial milestone, Loro Piana presents its first-ever exhibition, "If You Know, You Know. Loro Piana's Quest for Excellence", at the prestigious Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai, until May 5. This is the first time the museum, opened in 2021, is hosting an exhibition with a luxury house. Curated by exhibition-maker Judith Clark, the retrospective offers an immersive journey through Loro Piana's family history and heritage, chronicled through a captivating tapestry of archival visuals, artworks and specially commissioned garments exquisitely crafted to embody the processes described and to sit in dialogue with the artworks on display. A laboratory within the exhibition explores the preciseness of quality control and dedication to the finest fibres in the world. Spanning over 1,000m², the space features an array of sensorial materials, textures and colours that deeply reflect Loro Piana's current DNA and origins.

6. Hermès at Central Embassy. photo courtesy of Central Embassy

Hermès unveils renovated store at Central Embassy

Hermès recently unveiled its newly renovated and expanded store at Central Embassy. This store, one of only four Hermès locations in Thailand, serves as a one-stop duplex, featuring the complete range of Hermès products. Located on Level G and 1st floor, the new store offers an immersive luxury experience across two spacious floors, featuring a Champagne-coloured metal façade. The entrance welcomes visitors with the signature Faubourg mosaic, leading them to a curated selection of Hermès' finely crafted lifestyle products, along with beauty and fragrance items. The store also boasts a dedicated women's scarf section at its core, surrounded by fashion jewellery, equestrian collections, homeware and leather goods. A terrazzo staircase leads to the upper floor, where men's and women's clothing, shoes, jewellery and watches are showcased, accentuated by bespoke fabrics and graceful curves.