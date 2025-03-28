Your horoscope for Mar 28 - Apr 3

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Unexpected challenges will put your ability to think quickly and adapt to the test. Stay cool and trust your instincts — you got this. Pitching, presenting or sharing your ideas will be well received. Get ready for opportunities to work with foreigners.

(₿) You receive valuable insider information or a meaningful gift. You may find new sources of income or successfully raise funds. Financial negotiations will work out fine, leading to a win-win situation. You're doing great at building your financial safety net. A surprise bill or two won't worry you.

(♥) Couples may have an easy talk that surprisingly makes them understand or sympathise with each other much more. An overlooked issue may get resolved. You can expect sweet and peaceful moments with your partner.

(⚤) You may not be actively searching for love but life might surprise you with an unexpected encounter. You'll be drawn to their captivating personality and intriguing mindset, leading to conversations that flow naturally. You both may need time to truly connect, but something special could blossom at its own pace.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your energy levels will be through the roof, giving you plenty of fresh ideas and motivation. Things will click into place more easily, making it the perfect time to tackle any work issues that you've been putting off. New initiatives you launch will run smoothly, with full support from your colleagues and leaders.

(₿) You attend social events and make new friends and acquaintances. Review your bank accounts — there might be forgotten expenses or sneaky subscription fees quietly draining your money. A friend might treat you to dinner or stop by with a thoughtful little gift.

(♥) A surprising event or something unexpected might come your way, and it’s likely to refresh your relationship. You and your partner could find yourselves laughing more and feeling closer than ever. Get ready for some quality time together, whether it’s sweet one-on-one dates or fun meetups with friends.

(⚤) You're radiating pure confidence and charm. The first date with someone you really like is on the cards. Someone you know — or perhaps a friend of a friend —might start showing romantic interest in you. Take your time and weigh your options.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Higher-ups see great potential in you. Get ready to take on new responsibilities or projects that could boost your career growth. Your upbeat attitude and strong connections with colleagues will help you navigate obstacles and stay on track to achieve your goals.

(₿) Financial negotiations can be tricky at first but the result will definitely be worth your effort. You’ll find the right balance between spending and saving. Unexpected fortune may fall into your lap. Keep quiet about it or you may jinx it.

(♥) Lovers grow closer and they try to compromise when they disagree. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home, online or out in public. A fun date with sweet moments awaits them this weekend.

(⚤) You might not be out there looking for romance, but Cupid might have other plans. Someone is going to grab your attention with their charm and fascinating and unique perspectives. You'll find yourself losing track of time just talking with them and you both take it slow.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Work feels easier and you'll have tonne of energy to get things done. You'll handle office politics and conflicts so smoothly — it's like you have a PhD in Drama Management. You're naturally creative, and your ability to think on your feet will shine, making problem-solving a piece of cake.

(₿) Money’s coming your way — and it might be more than you expect. Taking a little risk could work in your favour. Your bank accounts are looking good, giving you some well-earned peace of mind. If you're seeking what you recently lost, it'll show up.

(♥) Expect happy and unhappy moments between you and your partner but your bond remains strong. You two might take a closer look at your relationship and talk openly about your shared dreams and future together. Unexpected gain or gift may be yours.

(⚤) You may hit it off with someone from another country or someone who wasn't on your radar at all. The chemistry is palpable and this relationship could grow into something beautiful. The connection feels so right — it’s like you’ve found your perfect match.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Work will be hectic with many urgent tasks from your main job and your side hustle. Your bosses and clients count on you. Just remember to double-check your messages to avoid any slip-ups. A satisfying reward awaits at the finish line. You may be tasked to be a part of transparency initiatives or uncover irregularities.

(₿) All your hard work is about to bring some sweet payoffs. Delayed or pending payment is finally heading your way. Your wallet's about to get thicker. If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off at least one of them. Beware of Ponzi schemes or MLM scams.

(♥) A casual conversation with your partner may turn profound, leading to a deeper understanding between you two. You two accept each other for flaws and all. Your love becomes less conditional. Laid-back and cosy moments await you two.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen. However, you two decide to keep quiet about it to avoid gossip. Also, a stranger might send you flirty messages on social media.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Your energy and motivation reach new highs. Communication and teamwork will flow much more smoothly than before. Take advantage of this momentum — you might see faster progress than expected on your important projects. Be prepared for unexpected opportunities involving foreigners. Likely discussing new projects or packing for a business trip on short notice.

(₿) This is an opportune moment to diversify your income — favourable outcomes are highly likely. Expect some surprise gains, maybe through partnerships or business deals. Whether you're trying to sell your asset or someone else's on their behalf, you should be able to close the deal soon.

(♥) Your love life is about to get much better. You'll find it easier to make time for each other and enjoy a smoother connection with your partner. Exploring new places or trying something different together may happen, bringing much-needed spark to your relationship.

(⚤) Travel or a dating app swipe might spark a passionate connection, but you should beware of possible red flags. Be open to romantic possibilities, but keep your feet on the ground. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hookup.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Be ready for an opportunity to boost your career. Some surprise changes at work will shake things up in a good way, making your work flow smoothly and lifting your productivity and mood. A group project seems poised for success and soon you may get to celebrate.

(₿) The money you've been waiting for finally shows up. Watch your spending, though, as unexpected costs could pop up especially for fixing your smartphone or other gadgets. Your network of friends and acquaintances brings you freelance job opportunities.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to give each other space and time. You two treat each other the same way whether at home or in public. You two might visit a trendy hotspot or a new hangout or try a healthy activity together.

(⚤) New romantic prospects come from your social circles or your inbox, but you're not committing to anyone just yet. You're happily living your best single life while exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you. Casual hook-ups are on the cards.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Unexpected challenges might disrupt your plans or routine, but these changes are paving the way for some amazing opportunities ahead. Stay mindful when communicating with coworkers and clients and give them your full attention. Those in between jobs may be offered a part-time position.

(₿) You might find ways to trim unnecessary expenses, resulting in more savings. Unexpected money-making opportunities may show up when you least expect them. Investors may shake up their portfolio and aim for something with greater potential (and risk).

(♥) Something unexpected but wonderful is on the horizon for your relationship. You might notice positive changes in your partner or find yourselves enjoying more exciting activities together. Take this opportunity to share ideas and deepen your connection.

(⚤) Whether it's your casual love interest or your eff buddy, they might drift away — and deep down, you've probably sensed this coming. If you want to be alone instead of meeting new faces, someone you already know could still surprise you by revealing their feelings for you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Dealing with some colleagues will test your patience — just take a second to make sure everything’s clear. Unexpected changes or challenges might arise, but they'll help you discover smarter and more productive ways to handle tasks. The unemployed may soon start a new job in the healthcare or hospitality industry.

(₿) You may gain extra cash or your portfolio is in the green. You'll navigate your finances like a skilled captain, steering smoothly between spending for pleasure and saving for the future. Your keen fraud-detection skills are on point — no scammers stand a chance with you.

(♥) Small disagreements may happen between faithful couples. Discussions about living together, engagement or tying the knot may come up. Those in a love triangle may need to lawyer up, as lawsuits may come their way.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen but you'll keep it on the hush to avoid gossip. You don't want to be seen as someone who mixes business with pleasure.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Sudden changes from higher-ups or clients, along with communication hiccups, could increase your workload more than expected. Luckily, your boundless energy can help you stay level-headed and power through your to-do list efficiently. Plus, seasoned colleagues have your back, if needed. A friend might share insider info about a job opening or business opportunity.

(₿) Get ready for some nice returns from your wise financial decisions. You'll have the upper hand when negotiating your pay or rate. Some surprise costs for your gadgets may pop up, but you stay on track with your financial goals.

(♥) Conflicting schedules and more responsibilities make you two see each other less. The good news is that the more you two are apart, the more you miss each other. Sweet little moments with your partner are on the cards.

(⚤) Your next admirer is likely to be much older than you. You may meet them through social media or a common interest. If you're seeing someone already, you two may decide to go Facebook official as a new couple.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Unexpected financial challenges or sudden team shake-ups might push you into an unfamiliar territory. The good news? You stay well-composed under pressure and are quick to adapt. You may be offered a new job but you'll have to relocate for it. Take into consideration the hidden costs and risks involved in accepting it before you make the final decision.

(₿) Your good fortune may come with hidden costs such as paperwork and maintenance fees. You might only get half of the money you've been waiting for. Beware of "take my money!" moments. Take a step back as you may not want to really buy something. Don't trust deals that seem too sus to be true.

(♥) Beware of some mix-ups or jealousy with your partner, but it's temporary. Those in a love triangle may need to lawyer up as legal action may be initiated by you but be taken against you.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know new faces arises, but you may realise that you're still looking for someone who's similar to your past love. Beware of how you communicate, as you don't want to be seen as a snob.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Regardless of where your work from, be ready for many challenges and urgent tasks. Your boss and client trust you the most, which is a double-edged sword, as they also expect more out of you. However, a satisfying payoff or incentive awaits at the finish line. You have no problems managing your energy, emotions and resources.

(₿) A small but pleasant boost to your finances could come your way just in time for the Songkran celebration. You'll find it easier to identify and reduce unnecessary expenses. This newfound control over your money will help you create a better balance between your income and spending.

(♥) An old issue or a past problem you thought was resolved may suddenly come back to surprise you both, though tackling it together could strengthen your relationship. You two may go somewhere new, try something different and make special memories with each other.

(⚤) Whether you're turning a friend into a lover or rekindling an old flame, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone with a completely different background. They'll instantly catch your eye and give you butterflies.