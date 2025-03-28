Guru's Weekly Buzz: March 28-April 3

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

*Due to the earthquake, the events and activities listed below may be changed. Please check with official sources and stay safe.

EAT

Snacks and desserts / Ikea Bangna

Ikea Thailand has unveiled a new Swedish-style menu, highlighted by the signature Meatball Ice Cream, reimagining Ikea's iconic meatball dish into a dessert. The menu also includes seven savoury snacks, such as Multigrain bread served with marinated salmon and mozzarella cheese, as well as Soft buns with scrambled eggs and cheese. Additionally, Ikea introduces eight new ice cream flavours, including Pistachio chocolate chip and Butter scotch almond caramel. All these new menu items will be available at the Ikea Swedish Café and the Ice Cream Shop at Ikea Bangna.

Summer treat / Bangkok’78 / Until April 30

Escape the heat with the Khao chae set at Bangkok ’78 at the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok. Savour rice soaked in jasmine-scented water, accompanied by a variety of side dishes and assorted vegetables. There are also refreshing drinks like Calamansi Butterfly Pea or Roselle Lemonade.

Afternoon tea / Conrad Bangkok / Until May 31

The culinary and pastry team at Diplomat Bar of Conrad Bangkok has introduced an afternoon tea inspired by pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The "Pygmy Hippo Afternoon Tea" presents savoury and sweet delicacies, each crafted to reflect the essence of Moo Deng. To further enhance the experience, an array of curated mocktails are also available, like the Snout & Sip, Deng Malai, Oink Royale and the Duskey Piglet.

Bone-in steak / Scarlett Bangkok / April 30

Until the end of April, savour the flavour of a bone-in steak grilled over a fire hot grill. Scarlett Bangkok has launched the “Grill & Pour”, a love letter to all things bone-in butcher cuts like L-bone, T-bone, prime rib and tomahawk. The special menu features hand-selected cuts from Australia, Spain, the USA and even Switzerland. Served with roasted potato wedges and a sauce of choice.

Mood dishes / Moxy Bar & Restaurant

At Moxy Bar & Restaurant, new dishes to suit the mood have been unveiled. The new Chewing the Happy Dance menu is a foodie playlist, highlights of which include Moxy sexy bar bites, a Slurp fest, Carb overload, Sassy and sizzling Thai twists and Sugar rush. The new cocktail line-up is a love letter to iconic scenes and legendary characters.

Garden party / The House On Sathorn / April 6

The House On Sathorn will hold the “Afternoon Tea Garden Party” on April 6. Guests can choose between two afternoon tea sets, both featuring a selection of gourmet treats, crafted to provide an unforgettable culinary experience. The menu includes a variety of savoury and sweet delicacies, paired with teas or a bottle of Martini Prosecco. The Hot Club Siam Band will keep vibes lively.

Khao chae / Devasom Hua Hin

Devasom Hua Hin will offer the traditional Khao chae at Deva Bistro. Typically served only during summer, the dish can be enjoyed throughout the year. At Devasom Hua Hin, chefs elevate the dish using flower-scented water made from homegrown bread flowers (dok chommanat), infused with aromatic candle smoke. The dish is accompanied by Bell peppers stuffed with minced pork and wrapped in egg; Deep-fried shrimp paste balls; Radishes stir-fried in coconut milk; Shredded dried pork floss; Sweet yee-son fish; and carved fruits and vegetables.

Asparagus season / Alati / Until May 30

White asparagus has arrived early this year and Siam Kempinski’s executive chef Phillip Taylor is bringing the delicate flavours of spring from France’s Landes region. Highlight dishes at Alati include White asparagus risotto with Hokkaido scallops and black truffle, White asparagus with miso-glazed cod, White asparagus soup and roasted baby chicken with black truffle butter, among others.

Celebrate Songkran / InterContinental Bangkok / April 1-30

InterContinental Bangkok invites guests to splash out this Songkran with a series of dining experiences. On April 13 at Espresso, there will be a Songkran Brunch and on April 14-15, the Lunch Buffet featuring summer delights. A live jazz performance from Coco LaShuan will bring the party vibes. To lubricate celebrations, Espresso also offers handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, available from April 1- 30. “Khao Chae Chow Wang” will be served at the Balcony Lounge daily from April 1-30. SoCal's terrace transforms into a vibrant outdoor bar, serving up classic nibbles and silky summer drinks, from April 10-17. SoCal also offers a Songkran drinks menu from April 1-30. A Long Tail Drum Dance performance will take place on April 13 at SoCal from 11.45am and at the hotel lobby from 12.30pm.

Thai New Year / Holiday Inn Bangkok / April 12-13

At the hotel's popular all-day dining outlet, Ginger, culinary theatre takes place in an open kitchen producing fantastic Thai and international flavours with the Songkran Family Buffet on April 12-13.

Surf and turf / Shangri-La Bangkok / Every Friday and Saturday

Dive into a feast of land and sea in a thrilling adventure at Next2 Café, set against the stunning backdrop of the Chao Phraya River. The “Surf & Turf Friday & Saturday Night Buffet” has Smoked Texas-style brisket, Soda pop roast chicken and Thai favourites. There is also Canadian lobster, Alaskan king crab legs and other seafood.

Khao chae / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Until April 30

Experience the essence of Thai summer with Khao chae, at Flourish restaurant, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Indulge in refreshing jasmine rice, khao ob tien (rice smoked with a scented candle) served with fragrant water and ice along with a range of side dishes like Deep fried bite-sized balls of shrimp paste, Deep-fried shallots stuffed with caramelised fish, Banana chili stuffed with minced pork and shrimp wrapped in fluffy egg, Caramelised dried turnip with palm sugar, Shredded caramelised pork or shredded caramelised beef, Green mango salad with crispy shrimp and assorted vegetables, available until April 30.

Culinary experiences / Le Méridien Bangkok

Embark on a journey through Thailand's rich gastronomic heritage with three cooking experiences designed to capture the essence of authentic Thai cuisine at Le Méridien Bangkok. The “Traditional Thai Culinary In-Action Showcase” is a two-hour session and includes a tailored recipe book, traditional Thai spice sachet, freshly-cooked lunch and chef's certificate. The “Hands-On Thai Cooking Class” is a three-hour class where participants learn the art of balancing Thailand's distinctive sweet, sour, salty and spicy flavour profiles. The experience includes a Le Méridien signature apron, recipe booklet, Thai spice bag, three-course lunch and chef's certificate. The “Beyond Cooking: Culinary Exploration Tour” begins with a guided tour of the local market and a hands-on cooking session.

Khao chae / Praya Palazzo / Until May 31

Savour the Royal Thai dish during the festive season, Khao chae, at Praya Dining. A true showcase of Thai culinary craftsmanship with fragrant jasmine rice, jasmine blossoms, shrimp paste, salted duck eggs, and more, best enjoyed in the summer.

STUFF

Second store / Alo Yoga

Alo, the fashion and lifestyle brand, has opened a second store in Thailand in Central Phuket Floresta. The store features the brand’s full range of fashion-forward apparel for women, men and unisex styles. Alo is set to expand further with two Sanctuary openings later this year at Iconsiam and One Bangkok.

New store / Cos

Cos opened its first store in Phuket in the Central Phuket Floresta. The store embraces a neutral aesthetic with locally-sourced clay walls, while shelving is made from recycled materials. The Central Phuket Floresta store debuts with Cos’ Spring Summer 2025 Menswear and Womenswear collection.

New store / Balenciaga at Central Embassy

Balenciaga officially launched its two-level, 563m2 store in Central Embassy yesterday, offering the latest collections of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, bags, jewellery, eyewear and accessories. Its design follows the brand’s experiential Raw Architecture concept where the construction prioritises the integration of existing structural components to reduce the use of virgin materials. Inside, walls, partitions and fixtures recall the utilitarian structures of warehouses and parking facilities, while ceiling grids, lighting systems and other technical elements remain intentionally exposed overhead. This stripped-back atmosphere is punctuated by moments of warmth and modernity, with focused lamps and smoked glass panes framing a selection of Balenciaga pieces. The store’s private VIC room is modeled after the fitting rooms in the House’s Couture Store at 10 Avenue George V, featuring plush beige carpeting, leather couches, oversized cream curtains, and aluminum fixtures to create a discreet and inviting environment for personalised appointments.

JOIN

Bar takeover / 1970 Bar x The Black Room / March 31

From Manila to Bangkok, Volkan Ibil, director of bar and resident smuggler of The Black Room at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, is set to take over 1970 Bar on March 31. The Black Room is celebrated as one of Asia’s hidden gems and Ibil will showcase a selection of craft cocktails that blend the intrigue of the Prohibition era with the glamour of the 1970s.

Chilli Fest / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / April 5

The Chilli Fest returns for the third year to Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok on April 5, featuring fiery eats from Bangkok's leading restaurants, sizzling entertainment, a scorching chilli-eating competition and much more. Fourteen restaurants will be serving up spicy dishes, including creations from chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn of Zaabniran, chef Thav Phouthavong of 80/20 and chef Vicky Cheng of K by Vicky Cheng, among others. This year, the festival showcases fiery cuisines from Myanmar, India, New Orleans, South Korea, Spain, the Middle East, China, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Plates will be served within a bustling marketplace setting. Tickets are available on Megatix. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Scholars of Sustenance Thailand, a food rescue foundation dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger.

Latte workshop / Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit has introduced an art latte workshop lead by barista Anuchita Khajeeram. The 45-minute workshop is held at the Open Living Lounge and delves into basic coffee knowledge, how to use an espresso machine and make “the perfect” espresso shot, milk frothing techniques and basic latte art pouring skills. Participants pour microfoam into espresso to create the design of a heart and a flower on the surface of the coffee. They are also welcome to attempt the more difficult pegasus and seahorse designs. A maximum of two participants can join each workshop.

Songkran voyage / Praya Palazzo / April 13

Embark on a memorable cultural tour at Praya Palazzo with the “Songkran Heritage Voyage”, inclusive of a lunch or dinner at Praya Dining with an exclusively curated special Songkran three-course set menu. The experience delights guests in traditional Thai dishes such as Deep-fried prawns wrapped with egg noodles, Traditional beef or pork soup seasoned with shrimp paste and more, a seat on the cruise, and a canape box with refreshments. The Songkran Heritage Voyage offers the journey where guests can set sail on the River Cruise Sightseeing, which entails picturesque views showcasing Bangkok’s historic landmarks along the waterway of Chao Phraya River, including Old Thonburi Railway Station (Siriraj Museum), Naval Dockyard Department, Wat Rakhang Kositaram Woramahawihan, Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) and Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan. In conjunction with the Songkran season, Praya Palazzo offers a limited time offer, which includes signature welcome drinks, daily complimentary breakfast for two, a B500 voucher for Praya Dining restaurant, a hotel shuttle boat between Praya Palazzo and Phra Artit Pier and complimentary Wi-Fi usage, for reservations made from until May 31 for stays until Nov 30.

Tapas experience / Lay Beach Club / March 31

Spanish chef Manuel Alonso will craft a remarkable tapas experience and Spanish wine tasting titled “Sabores del Mar”, which means “flavours of the sea”, on March 31 at Pattaya's new Lay Beach Club. He will join forces with Meliá Pattaya Hotel’s executive chef Thaneht “Keng” Naovarat, Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s Spanish chef de cuisine Juan Ignacio García Racionero and Meliá Koh Samui’s executive chef Lluis Cantons for an eight hands chef collaboration. The Sabores del Mar will feature an array of stations with Spanish octopus and pork neck skewers, sobrasada and quail eggs, Alicante-style rice and fideua, garlic shrimp casserole, a Spanish cheese board with artisanal breads and omelette with ham and tomato bread. The tapas will be paired with a selection of white and red Spanish wines.

Four-hands dinner / Uno Mas / March 29

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld presents an exclusive four-hands dinner on March 29, where two culinary masters, chef Manuel Alonso of Casa Manolo and Borja Terry Borrego, chef de cuisine at Uno Mas, will unite their expertise for an evening of extraordinary Spanish cuisine. Chef Alonso is renowned for his approach to Mediterranean cuisine, which draws inspiration from his family’s culinary heritage. The experience begins with a choice of Welcome Signature Sangria or Toasted Beer Turia Märzen de Valencia. The evening continues with a selection of aperitivos paired with sherry, including Patatas bravas, Chilled Andalusian tomato soup with avocado, Lobster croquette with marinated shrimp and Crispy tapioca with blue crab salad. Huelva white prawns with escabeche jus and Chilled almond soup with red prawn and black garlic are next. The mains feature Iberian-style organic egg with ham and chorizo and Wood-grilled Kamimura Gyu beef rib eye with potato mille-feuille. For dessert, diners will enjoy Poor man’s turron with popcorn, caramel and peanuts, and Uno Mas frozen mandarin parfait. Visit the hotel’s website.

Fusion menu / Goat x Vivin Asok / April 1-30

Vivin’s Grocerant Takeover menu series features chef Tan Parkorn Kosiyapong of Goat. From April 1-30, chef Tan will showcase dried duck breast, organic Thai cheese and premium smoked seafood alongside iconic Thai flavours such as coconut cream and the classic Thai dish, pumpkin and egg stir-fry.

Art exhibition / The Peninsula Bangkok / April 1 to June 30

The Peninsula Bangkok, in collaboration with River City Bangkok, will launch “New Beginnings: The Spirit Of Songkran”, an art exhibition featuring works by 17 contemporary Thai artists. The exhibition will be open to the public from April 1 to June 30. “New Beginnings” marks the first major art exhibition of 2025 and coincides with Thailand’s traditional New Year, which symbolises new beginnings. The exhibition showcases the artists' diverse interpretations of “new beginnings” through innovative use of textures, colours, and materials, offering fresh perspectives on transformation and change. The artworks not only reflect moments from the past and present but also offer new viewpoints on the idea of transformation.

Carnival time / Guilty / Every first Saturday of the month

Guilty at Anantara Siam Bangkok will host, on the first Saturday of every month, Carnival, a South American flavour fiesta and Bangkok’s longest free-flow feast. Enjoy an endless array of delectable dishes served to your table. Then dance ‘til it’s dark as the DJ drops big beats and drummers set the soundtrack for sexy Latin dance shows.

Kitchen takeover / V Villas Phuket / April 4-5

V Villas Phuket's Yon Ocean House will be taken over by chef Jean-Baptiste Natali for two nights on April 4-5. Chef Natali will present a six-course French culinary journey showcasing his innovative cuisine. Visit the resort's website.

Members only / Aman Club

Aman Club, the private members entity from hospitality brand Aman will be at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, when it opens on April 2. By invitation only, the Aman Club offers a lifetime of privileged access, carried forward through direct lineage, across the Aman constellation of 35 hotels and resorts. Members, known as "Founders", enjoy the exclusivity of private club spaces within Aman’s existing urban destinations, with a further 10 locations in development across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. At Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, the club will be on the 19th floor, with an open-air terrace, two restaurants, a Cigar Bar and the Aman Lounge. Founders will also enjoy privileged entry to the hotel’s additional dining venues, including Aman’s signature Italian restaurant concept Arva, alongside state-of-the-art wellness facilities. Spanning two floors, the 1,500m² Aman Spa & Wellness centre will house a medical clinic operated by Hertitude Clinic and an Aman Spa. Founders are also connected with Aman Private Office, a dedicated, contact that facilitates benefit fulfilment, exclusive experiences and bespoke journeys across the Aman portfolio.

Breakfast club / Apt 101 x Bartels / March 29

Wake up and turn out at Apt 101 x Bartels' "Breakfast Club", the morning party featuring top-tier breakfast, high-energy beats and enough caffeine to keep the vibes going. On March 29, Apt 101 will see DJ Mizuyo on the decks, setting the tone with an electrifying set. Expect artisan sourdough bread, cold press juices, crafted sandwiches and freshly brewed coffee.

Songkran in Isan / Water Festival 2025 / April 12-15

If you plan to celebrate Songkran outside Bangkok, you may want to consider Udon Thani and Khon Kaen as they will play host to the “Water Festival 2025” from April 12-15. In Udon Thani, the epicentre of Songkran will be in front of Ban Chiang National Museum where revelers get to partake in cultural activities such as alms-giving, Buddha-bathing, pouring water on elder hands, a Buddha procession, a holy water tunnel, sand chedis and more. In Khon Kaen, Wat Chaisi will be the Songkran hub. Visitors get to bathe a wooden Buddha image revered by the locals, witness a floral procession, shop from local SMEs and enjoy a molam performance. As usual, the Water Festival takes place in all regions of Thailand. In Bangkok, Songkran activities take place at Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Rakhang Khositaram, Wat Prayun, Asiatique The Riverfront, Tha Maharaj, Sooksiam at Iconsiam, Guan Yu Shrine in Khlong San, Khlong Ong Ang-Wat Bophit Phimuk and Chinatown. The main Songkran celebrations in the north will be in Chiang Mai and Lampoon. Phuket will host the main Songkran celebration in the south. Check out Water Festival Thailand's Facebook page for updates.

Autism awareness / Museum Siam / April 5-6

Since the United Nations General Assembly designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) in 2007, Thailand has held events to commemorate it for 18 years. For this year, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Association of Parent for Thai Person with Autism, the Autistic Thai Foundation, Museum Siam, Artstory By Autistic Thai and True Corporation will join forces to hold the World Autism Awareness Day 2025 at Museum Siam from April 5-6. It aims to promote awareness of autism and acceptance and understanding of people with autism through showcasing their artistic ability and talks on how to live and work with people with autism.

Toy galore / Thailand Toy Expo 2025 / April 3-6

CentralWorld is about to host the 13th edition of the Thailand Toy Expo (TTE). Self-proclaimed to be the largest toy and collectibles expo in Asia, TTE 2025 will take place for four days from April 3-6 with the Hero VS Monster concept. Discover toys and collectibles from more than 300 brands from 14 countries around the world across the space of over 5,000m2 with free admission. TTE 2025 is packed with activities and exclusive art toys from around the world and is expected to attract more than 800,000 participants. TTE 2025 is working with world-famous artist Kasing Lung for the first time, with a surprise Labubu Bangkok limited edition. Meet and greet with art toy designers such as Kasing Lung, Hiroto Ohkubo from Instinctoy, Oyakata Punkdrunkers, Coarse, PlanetBear, Sooya, and Ayan, the artist who created Dimoo. Moreover, there will be a 50th anniversary celebration of Super Sentai (Japanese superhero team TV series). Expect amazing shows of popular Super Sentai squads, including the two latest teams, Bakuage Sentai Boonboomger and No.1 Sentai Gozyuger from Japan. TTE Character Contest will unveil ten prototypes from Thai designers as selected by judges such as Kasing Lung, Hiroto Ohkubo from Instinctoy, Oyakata Punk from Punkdrunkers, Fool’s Paradise and Coarse. Winners will be announced at the event. Find out who's the best cosplayer at the TTE Cosplay Awards on April 6. Visit Thailand Toy Expo's Facebook page for updates.

STAY

Sleep package / Sindhorn Kempinski / Until May 23

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has introduced Sleep Restoration, a wellness package designed to achieve deep, rejuvenating sleep. In collaboration with BDMS Wellness Clinic, the programme offers health assessments and personalised treatments. The Sleep Restoration package comes with a minimum two-night stay in Grand Deluxe or Executive Suites, a B5,000 wellness credit and a 45-minute treatment at Sindhorn Wellness by Resense. The Sleep Restoration package is available until May 23 with stays valid until May 31.

TRAVEL

School holideals / Vietjet Thailand / Until March 30

Vietjet Thailand has launched the "School Holideals" promotion, offering special fares starting from B699 for domestic networks and from B1,699 for international routes, available for booking until March 30 with the travel period from May 1 to Dec 31. Visit the website.