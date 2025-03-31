Gyeongju's cultural heritage on display in Bangkok

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand will organise the exhibition "Encounter Gyeongju, The Golden City" to introduce Gyeongju in South Korea, the host city of this year Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Summit (Apec Summit).

After Peru, South Korea, was selected to host the 2025 Apec summit. This will be South Korea's second time hosting the summit after 2005.

This year Apec's theme is "Building A Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper".

The summit will be hosted at the end of October where leaders from 24 countries including Thailand will gather. Prior to the main summit, "2025 APEC High-Level Dialogue On Culture" will be held on Aug 26 and 27 under the theme "The Vision And Roles Of The Cultural And Creative Industries In The Digital Era".

Korean Cultural Center in Thailand

The host city, according to the Thailand Korean Cultural Center, was the capital of the Silla Kingdom for 992 years in the North Gyeongsang province of South Korea. With preparations under way for Apec, the Korean Cultural Center organised the exhibition to promote Gyeongju to the Thai public and it includes various pictures of historic sites and landscapes and MUDS (museum goods), which the National Museum of Korea developed from historic relics and historical sites. Tomorrow, the centre will also host a workshop for a total of 60 participants (divided into 30 participants, running twice) to make a postcard with watercolour drawings of Gyeongju's historical sites, such as Dabotap Pagoda, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond.

The exhibition runs from today until May 30 at the Korean Cultural Center's gallery, located on the 1st and 2nd floors, and opens weekdays from 8.30am to 5pm.

For more details, check the centre's SNS channel such as Facebook (@koreanculturalcenterTH).