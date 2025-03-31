PETA honours vegan hotspots on Samui

Following the filming of the third White Lotus season in Koh Samui, PETA is announcing 17 winners of its 2025 Best Vegan awards in the area, celebrating animal-friendly establishments in categories spanning Best Vegan Restaurant & Resort (Kapuhala Koh Samui) to Best Vegan Street Food (Happy Vegan), and everything in between.

Winners include Alchemy for Best Vegan Beachfront Dining; W Koh Samui for Best Vegan Afternoon Tea; Pure Vegan Heaven for Best Vegan Brunch Spot; and Two Sisters for Best Vegan Cakes.

Even though pigs are friendly, sensitive and intelligent animals who are soothed by music, love playing ball and even enjoy getting massages, their flesh is the most consumed meat in Thailand. Each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 pigs and other animals every year and reduces their own carbon footprint and disease risk.

PETA -- whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" -- notes that both White Lotus filming locations, The Four Seasons and Anantara, offer extensive vegan menus. Recently, the show's creator and director, Mike White, sent a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra urging her to ban the use of monkey labour in Thailand's coconut industry. Praya Lundberg, who appears in this season, has also joined forces with PETA to speak up for Bua Noi, the gorilla imprisoned at Pata Zoo in Bangkok.

Winners of PETA's award will receive a personalised framed certificate and a year's worth of bragging rights.

A complete list of winners and categories is available on petaasia.com.