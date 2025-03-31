Explore latest lifestyle trends at Style Bangkok

A diverse selection of lifestyle, fashion and design products will be presented across 700 booths during Style Bangkok 2025 which will take place at Hall 1-3 of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the eighth edition of the trade fair will bring a range of products from furniture, gifts and home decor to fashion accessories, health and beauty products, toys and houseware from over 400 exhibitors.

This is also a platform for Thai designers, SMEs and interested persons to explore the latest lifestyle and fashion industry trends through a series of captivating exhibitions and thought-provoking talks.

They include "Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook (Fun Wearing Thai Fashion)", an exhibition inspired by the initiative of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya; a showcase of Thai designs that won Design Excellence Award (DEmark) and outstanding creations that earned Japan's prestigious G-Mark recognition; and a display of the finalist creations from the Asean Furniture Design Awards 2025.

Another key highlight is "New Trends in Contemporary Design: Opportunities And Insights for Thai Entrepreneurs In A Global Market", a special design seminar on Friday from 10.30am to noon.

It will be conducted by Matteo Ragni, a celebrated Italian designer and creative director known for challenging the boundaries of function and form. He also serves as design consultant for "Host & Home", a government initiative aimed at positioning Thai lifestyle products in the high-end hospitality markets of Italy and Europe.

The trade fair is open for the general public on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 9pm. There is no admission fee. Reservations for the seminar can be made via forms.gle/11udo1D5gZB12jfL9.