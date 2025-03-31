Asia's top strider riders to race it out at The Mall Bangkae

Young riders have until Friday to apply for "The Mall Lifestore Presents Strider Cup Asian Championship 2025", which will take place on April 26 and 27 at MCC Hall, 3rd floor of The Mall Lifestore Bangkae, Phetkasem Road.

Held in collaboration with BKK Strider, this is a premier balance bike competition to crown Asia's top strider riders and offer scholarship prizes and trophies. It features Thailand's largest indoor balance bike racing track, providing a world-class platform for children aged two to seven to showcase their skills.

Balance bike racing has gained immense popularity internationally. The upcoming event aims to enhance children's athletic abilities, balance and body control through balance bike riding. In addition to physical and concentration development, young participants will learn valuable lessons about competition rules, etiquette and sportsmanship.

The official competition is divided into 13 categories based on age groups, including the special category 12" The Best Rider of Asia; along with 12" Racing for ages two to four; 14X Balance Bike for ages three to seven; 12" Enjoy for ages two to three; 12" Team Relay for ages three to four; and 14X Team Relay for ages five to seven.

Beyond thrilling races, the two-day event will feature a special Adventure Zone where children can refine their skills before competing and try balance bikes for the first time. Visitors can also explore exclusive booths offering special discounts on sporting goods and equipment.

Registrations should be made via bit.ly/StriderCupAsianChampionship2025 by Friday. The fee is 1,200 baht. M Junior Club members will receive a 200 baht discount through the M Card application.